Guidehouse Insights Estimates Utility Energy Marketplace and Home Energy Reports Revenue Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of Nearly 15% by 2030

·3 min read

Despite revenue growth projections, competition from online retailers and energy efficiency program cuts impede market development

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global online energy marketplace landscape, including market drivers, barriers and revenue associated with utility online marketplaces and home energy reports (HERs) by region and customer segment through 2030.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

As utilities improve the suite of tools used to provide energy efficient solutions to their residential and small business customers, sophisticated HERs support this effort with new means of customer engagement, digital self-service, rebate targeting, and other capabilities. The ongoing integration of utility marketplaces for services and products is concurrent with the inclusion of distributed energy resources (DER) into the product mix. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, utility energy marketplace revenue, in combination with revenue from HERs, is expected to grow to $1.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

"After the coronavirus pandemic, the DER trend in particular is expected to accelerate, as is an increasing market opportunity in selling to small and medium business customers," says Daniel Talero, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Energy reports are enabling these new revenue streams by communicating more customized, accessible, and actionable data to potential buyers."

Despite revenue increase, several barriers are impeding market growth, including energy efficiency program budget cuts caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition on price, delivery, and overall customer experience from online retailers and search engine optimization is another factor hindering market growth, according to the report.

The report, Utility Marketplaces and Home Energy Reports, examines the global online energy marketplace landscape. The study provides an analysis of market issues including drivers and barriers associated with utility online marketplaces as well as HERs. Global market projections for marketplace and HER revenue are provided by region and customer segment through 2030. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Utility Marketplaces and Home Energy Reports, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-utility-energy-marketplace-and-home-energy-reports-revenue-will-grow-at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-of-nearly-15-by-2030-301481608.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

