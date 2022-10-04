U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.75
    +58.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,927.00
    +389.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.00
    +225.25 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.60
    +30.70 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.10
    +16.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.37 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0053 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.22
    -2.40 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7340
    +0.1140 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,939.40
    +768.85 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.12
    +17.76 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.25
    +129.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Expects Technological Improvements to Play Critical Role in Uptake of Power-to-X Fuels Through 2050

·3 min read

More compact and versatile fuel cells, improved storage technologies, new combustion engines, and revolutionary airframe designs will all help to spur PtX usage in shipping and aviation

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights focuses on the scaleup of hydrogen and power-to-X (PtX) fuel consumption across the shipping and aviation sectors through 2050. The report provides market analysis for green hydrogen, synthetic kerosene, green ammonia, and e-methanol across the shipping and aviation industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Hydrogen shows considerable promise as a zero-carbon energy carrier for hard-to-abate transportation segments. Decarbonizing the shipping and aviation industries requires climate neutral fuels that can enable long journeys without the need for frequent refueling. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, technological improvements are expected to play a critical role in the uptake of PtX fuels.

"Alternative fuels must be capable of scaling up to replace a meaningful share of the millions of tons of hydrocarbons used to power vessels and aircraft today," says Jacques Moss, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This requirement has created a significant market opportunity for green hydrogen, both as a fuel and as a feedstock for other PtX products such as green ammonia, e-methanol, and synthetic kerosene."

More compact and versatile fuel cells, improved storage technologies, new combustion engines, and revolutionary airframe designs will all help to spur PtX usage, alongside improvements to upstream hydrogen production and distribution technologies. Policy developments will also be critical—especially blending mandates, carbon pricing schemes, and financial support mechanisms for fuel production projects, according to the report.

The report, Hydrogen and Power-to-X Fuels in Shipping and Aviation, focuses on the scale-up of hydrogen and PtX fuel consumption across the shipping and aviation sectors through 2050. The report provides an overview of ongoing hydrogen related developments and assesses the levels of consumption required to achieve emissions reduction targets in each major application. A central outlook is provided in three-year increments segmented by transportation category and sub-category and separated out by fuel type. The outlook is supported by an analysis of technical, economic, and policy-related drivers and barriers to PtX adoption across transportation end-uses. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 15,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Hydrogen and Power-to-X Fuels in Shipping and Aviation, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-expects-technological-improvements-to-play-critical-role-in-uptake-of-power-to-x-fuels-through-2050-301638638.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Chip Stocks Rise on Report Biden Will Further Restrict China Exports

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says

    U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies to help resolve a dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate climbed ab

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • OPEC+ Production Cut Poses New Threat to Biden as Election Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Reco

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • Oil Prices Edge Higher as OPEC+ Expected to Cut Production

    The Wall Street Journal has reported that the OPEC+ group was considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.

  • Supreme Court won’t hear MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s defamation case

    The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.