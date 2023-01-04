U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for Nanogrids in Underserved Communities

·3 min read

Nanogrids are an affordable and reliable power supply for underserved households; building blocks for VPPs that promote energy communities

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores opportunities for nanogrids to bring energy access to underserved communities.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Increased volatility in energy prices over the last year has accelerated the need for adopting renewable energy (RE) and battery energy storage systems (BESSs) for better energy reliability, security, and affordability. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, concerns about resiliency in remote communities have raised the importance of nanogrids as self-sufficient systems that can integrate local generation units, energy storage, and advanced control systems. It evaluates nanogrids as the building blocks for virtual power plants (VPPs) and creating energy communities while helping create a sustainable environment.

"Nanogrids can operate independently from the traditional grid and ensure reliable electric power to underserved communities that the traditional grid has failed to provide," says Rohith Unni, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As nanogrids are smaller in size than microgrids, they are more capable of resisting extreme weather events, which helps improve their resiliency, and the community's."

Guidehouse Insights recommends that policymakers and regulators include energy storage systems (ESS) in their integrated resource planning; Grid operators promote nanogrids to reduce grid infrastructure costs by deferring network expansion; and solar and storage industries innovate their business models by developing integrated nanogrid and nanogrid swarm solutions. Consumers can benefit from cleaner, more resilient electricity solutions through nanogrids and nanogrid swarms, according to the report.

The report, Nanogrids, the Building Blocks for Virtual Power Plants, Help Create a Sustainable Environment, reviews the opportunities for nanogrids in underserved communities, their various technology combinations, and how a solar plus storage nanogrid can be a win-win situation for prosumers and the electric grid. The report also evaluates nanogrids as building blocks for virtual power plants (VPPs) and energy communities, and looks at how regulatory and market adjustments can improve their adoption. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Nanogrids, the Building Blocks for Virtual Power Plants, Help Create a Sustainable Environment, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-explores-opportunities-for-nanogrids-in-underserved-communities-301711062.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

