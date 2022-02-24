U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.50
    -86.50 (-2.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,368.00
    -698.00 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,151.00
    -356.50 (-2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.80
    -40.30 (-2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.44
    +7.34 (+7.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.30
    +60.90 (+3.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +1.01 (+4.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.56
    +7.75 (+26.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6820
    -0.2980 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,223.18
    -2,940.62 (-7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.18
    -77.20 (-8.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.17
    -216.01 (-2.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Finds Battery Energy Storage Systems Can Serve as Viable Transmission Assets for Upgrades to Existing Power Grids

·3 min read

Storage options must be thoroughly integrated into all aspects of grid planning to successfully advance the use of storage for transmission projects

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the benefits of storage as a transmission asset (SATA) in power grid upgrades and provides an update on regulatory changes that are enabling SATA. It also includes recommendations for project developers, integrators, and policymakers to further develop the market.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Upgrading existing power transmission grids comes with challenges such the extensive time needed to plan and build traditional transmission projects and the short-term mindset among local grid operators. As a result, stakeholders want to integrate SATA in the form of battery energy storage systems (BESSs) to supplement or even replace traditional assets. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, BESSs can serve as viable transmission assets for upgrades to existing power grids due to their flexibility, scalability, and portability.

"Energy storage is increasingly viewed as a viable option to traditional transmission and distribution investments and a tool to maximize the efficiency of existing grid systems," says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Utilities are now deploying non-wire alternatives as an alternative to upgrading or building additional poles and wires that have long served as the backbone of the electric power system."

According to the report, storage options must be thoroughly integrated into all aspects of the grid planning and procurement process. In addition, vendors and project developers should focus on vertically integrated utilities and work closely with their customers to offer tailored solutions. Furthermore, to boost confidence for the industry to pursue this application, regulators should provide clear directives that detail storage's demonstrated value either as a network asset or as an asset that can be used in place of or to enhance transmission.

The report, Utility-Scale Battery Storage Acting as a Virtual Transmission Asset, highlights the benefits of SATA and explores the landscape of market drivers, policies, and new projects around the world. Forecasts for plug-in EV (PEV) electricity consumption—a driver of SATA—are provided by region. This report also provides an update on regulatory changes that are enabling SATA and recommendations for project developers, integrators, and policymakers to further develop the market for SATA. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Utility-Scale Battery Storage Acting as a Virtual Transmission Asset, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-finds-battery-energy-storage-systems-can-serve-as-viable-transmission-assets-for-upgrades-to-existing-power-grids-301485602.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assau

  • Precious metals move higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • Alibaba’s Earnings Are Today. 5 Numbers to Watch.

    The Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse is forecast to post profit significantly lower than a year ago. But it's not all bad news.

  • Don't rule out a commodities 'super spike': Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research sends a chilling warning to market bulls.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.