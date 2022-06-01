U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.75
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,099.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,636.00
    -10.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.45
    +1.78 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -14.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    -0.33 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2588
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3490
    +0.6730 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,663.72
    +140.57 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.63
    -5.43 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.05
    -9.61 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Finds Value and Opportunity in Deregulated Electricity Markets

·3 min read

Power generation is transitioning to decentralized model with distributed networks that provide more reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights reviews opportunities for distributed energy resources (DER)-based customer solutions in deregulated electricity markets as well as enabling technologies and business models that encourage regional deregulated markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Power generation is undergoing a transition from a centralized, top down, and regulated model to a decentralized one with distributed networks that provide more reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, DER deployments offer stakeholders new revenue streams and are opportunities for bringing more localized solutions to grid stability, reliability, and resiliency.

"The increased integration of variable energy resources, such as renewable energy-based resources, into the grid may fundamentally affect how it functions," says Rohith Unni, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Deregulated energy markets have new value streams in a distributed, digital, and decarbonized energy system."

DER also offer multiple new revenue streams to stakeholders. As noted in the report, introducing competition into electricity markets removes centralized control and allows the entry of independent power producers. In these markets, players no longer have responsibility for supplying power to all consumers, but can decide how to maximize their profit potential, according to the report.

The report, Generating Value from Deregulated Electricity Markets, provides an overview of DER opportunities in deregulated energy markets. It explores the changing role of system operators and various DER services to the grid. Additionally, it examines how DER owners can create multiple value streams using various business models and by participating in different markets. It also covers the enabling digitalized platforms that encourage stakeholder participation in the market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Generating Value from Deregulated Electricity Markets, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:
Cecile Fradkin
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-finds-value-and-opportunity-in-deregulated-electricity-markets-301556936.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • A late-May rally in stocks isn't cause for investor celebration just yet

    If you managed to sleep through May or simply avoided your brokerage app, congratulations. You might be sitting on some gains for the month.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.