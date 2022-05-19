U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Names Ameresco, Schneider Electric, Enel X, and ENGIE the Leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) Vendors

·3 min read

Leading providers demonstrated comprehensive EaaS solutions, ambitious vision for EaaS, and innovative go-to-market strategies

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for energy as a service (EaaS) solutions, with Ameresco, Schneider Electric, Enel X, and ENGIE ranked as the market leaders.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Commercial, industrial, and public sector customers are starting to adopt and explore EaaS solutions at scale as it allows them to address sustainability, resiliency, and deferred maintenance while upgrading facilities with OPEX-only payments and immediate return on investment. In the past year, players in the market have made significant strides in developing and executing EaaS solutions, expanding into new customer verticals, and forming new partnerships. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Ameresco, Schneider Electric, Enel X, and ENGIE are the leading EaaS vendors.

"These companies have differentiated themselves from the competition through comprehensive EaaS solutions that are tailored to the diverse needs of their clients," says Sasha Wedekind, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Leaders have demonstrated a track record of success in EaaS projects, ambitious vision for EaaS, and innovative go-to-market strategies."

Companies that trail these leaders have developed successful EaaS solutions and are positioned to grow their offerings to further align with market needs. Many companies in the Leaderboard have partnered for project delivery to complement capabilities across the project value chain. The diversity of players in this report represents an evolving partnership ecosystem and a variety of approaches to delivering integrated EaaS solutions.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy as a Service, assesses the competitive landscape for EaaS solutions and how well different companies are positioned to address current customer needs. It is intended to help market participants better understand their competitors' solution offerings, differentiation, and track record in executing EaaS projects. The report includes profiles on 17 EaaS companies and ranks them according to Strategy and Execution scores. In this market, the relative position of different vendors is likely to shift as Contenders refine their solution offerings and take on the Leaders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy as a Service, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:
Cecile Fradkin
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-names-ameresco-schneider-electric-enel-x-and-engie-the-leading-energy-as-a-service-eaas-vendors-301550591.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

