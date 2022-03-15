U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Names Hitachi Energy the Leading Remote Microgrid Vendor

·3 min read

The leading provider has differentiated itself through exceptional project portfolios, innovative business models, and vital strategic partnerships

BOULDER, Colo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for remote microgrid vendors, with Hitachi Energy ranked as the market leader.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Remote microgrids, which never connect to a larger reliable utility distribution network and therefore operate in island mode 24/7, need to be robust systems given that they are often operating in regions of extreme heat or cold and are constructed far from usual supply chains. They also tend to feature the greatest diversity of renewable resources of any other market segment by virtue of locations in remote regions with ample sun, wind, water, or other resources, including geothermal. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Hitachi Energy is the leading vendor for remote microgrids. Other high-ranking vendors include Optimal Power Solutions, Husk Power, and Schneider Electric.

"Hitachi Energy is active in two of the remote microgrid segments and historically was the only large global technology player to focus almost exclusively on remote microgrid opportunities," says Peter Asmus, research director with Guidehouse Insights. "Now, it is branching out into the grid-tied microgrid market and the DER management systems market."

The group of companies that trail the leader have a solid foundation for growth and long-term success but have not attained a superior position in the market. These companies may not have fully executed their product launches, need to differentiate themselves through modular offerings or creative financing approaches, or currently have limited geographic reach, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Remote Microgrid Players, profiles and ranks 12 leading companies on their strategy for gaining market success specifically within this microgrid segment. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, along with scores on strategy, which encompasses metrics on partners, business model innovation, and value chain capture, companies are also ranked on how they have executed on these strategies. Metrics in this execution ranking include data on product quality and reliability, controls approaches, and project portfolio. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Remote Microgrid Players, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-names-hitachi-energy-the-leading-remote-microgrid-vendor-301501910.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

