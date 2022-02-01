U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Names Plug Power, ITM Power, Nel Hydrogen, and John Cockerill the Leading Electrolyzer Vendors

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Leading providers have differentiated themselves from the competition by offering an electrolyzer portfolio coupled with a robust vision for deployment</span>

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 16 leading electrolyzer vendors, with Plug Power, ITM Power, Nel Hydrogen, and John Cockerill ranked as the market leaders.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

As economies globally seek to decarbonize, hydrogen has emerged as a critical component of the energy portfolio. Electricity for producing the hydrogen that is supplied to sectors that can benefit from it is provided by renewable energy (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal). To produce hydrogen from renewable energy sources, electrolyzer technologies are required. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Plug Power, ITM Power, Nel Hydrogen, and John Cockerill are the leading electrolyzer vendors.

"These vendors offer comprehensive solutions that can be tailored to operate multiple hydrogen supply chains," says Shantanu Chakraborty, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Their place in the Leaders' docket is strongly supported by an electrolyzer portfolio coupled with a robust vision for deployment."

Companies that trail these leaders are primarily focused on the scaling of solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOECs), which provide benefits of increased efficiencies and operate at higher temperatures than the other electrolyzer technologies. Others have a portfolio of technologies for the hydrogen economy with electrolyzers as a part of their portfolio, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Electrolyzer Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 16 leading electrolyzer vendors. These vendors are rated on 11 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insight's proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing electrolyzer market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Electrolyzer Vendors, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-names-plug-power-itm-power-nel-hydrogen-and-john-cockerill-the-leading-electrolyzer-vendors-301471876.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

