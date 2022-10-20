U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.25
    -11.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,462.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.25
    -67.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +1.69 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.40
    +5.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    +0.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.01
    +0.51 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1210
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8400
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.62
    -82.56 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.87
    -2.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.72
    -11.27 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Names Waymo, Aurora Innovation, and TuSimple Leading Vendors Developing Automated Driving System Technology for Trucks

·3 min read

Leaders demonstrate exceptional technology development, strong supplier relationships, and a viable business model

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for companies developing automated driving system (ADS) technology for medium and heavy-duty trucks.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

ADS technology is continuing a slow march toward becoming sufficiently mature to enable broad commercial deployments. As the work progresses, there are enormous capital requirements for development of the core technologies and the supporting services and platforms to enable that deployment. Those companies that had a reasonably strong capital base have been trying to reduce spending where they can and focus on market segments that are seen as having the best near term commercial potential. Among those segments are medium- and heavy-duty trucking. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Waymo, Aurora Innovation, and TuSimple are the leading vendors developing ADS technology for trucks.

"Many see goods delivery as a more viable early ADS application because of lower unit costs associated with more predictable operations and the ability to select routes that can be reliably and safely operated," says Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The operational design domain for trucks that carry freight rather than passengers is simpler than that for urban robotaxis. For long-haul trucking, the absence of intersections and vulnerable road users also simplifies the driving task, although the higher speeds and heavier weights require longer distance sensing capability."

The impetus for developing ADS for trucks stems from several factors. Among the many lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is a shortage of labor in many fields. Prior to the pandemic, new regulations that limited the number of hours long-haul drivers could work in a day combined with the job's difficulty to make driver recruiting challenging. A second factor is that drivers represent a significant portion of the cost of operating trucks. An additional goal is improving safety and reducing the number of crashes and fatalities, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard Report: Automated Trucking, assesses which companies are best equipped to be the Leaders in the development of ADS for medium and heavy duty trucks. The Leaderboard quantifies the current relative position of each of the major players as the latest features are being developed and commercialized to help drivers and improve safety. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has approximately 16,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard Report: Automated Trucking, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-names-waymo-aurora-innovation-and-tusimple-leading-vendors-developing-automated-driving-system-technology-for-trucks-301649851.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute

  • Shares of Chinese EV Makers Fall on Slowing Sales

    The American depositary receipts of Chinese electric-vehicles makers dropped on Wednesday due to signs of softening sales. Shares of EV makers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng fell more than 10% after leading Chinese brokerage CMBI suggested that inventories at car dealers are building up amid slowing retail demand-- a recipe for weaker sales in 2023. The CMBI research published on Wednesday also noted that increased competition would make it more difficult to raise retail prices for electric vehicles an

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Oil Rises as China Considers Easing Quarantine Rules

    Crude prices picked up even after President Joe Biden announced the release of more reserves from strategic stockpiles.

  • Rock Tech concludes lithium hydroxide supply deal with Mercedes Benz for EV ramp up

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with Mercedes-Benz AG ("Mercedes-Benz") providing for the supply of an average of 10,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year. Over a five-year term of the agreement and an initial ramp-up period, the agreement represents a roughly total estimated sales volume of approximatel

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

    Cucinelli is expecting to double sales ahead of its 10-year plan as his company posted a 27.7 percent increase in nine-month revenues.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baker Hughes Sees Bright 2023 For U.S. Oil

    Despite posting a third-quarter loss, BakerHughes remains optimistic about the prospects for the U.S oil patch in 2023, expecting supply chain bottlenecks to ease

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • 'Great business': Paramount CEO doubles down on business model despite ad slowdown

    Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is all in on advertising — despite overall Wall Street skepticism.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the ‘Best Way' to Manage an IRA. Is It Better to Pay Taxes Now or in Retirement?

    Which is the best way to handle an individual retirement account (IRA)? Let it sit and earn money, then pay taxes on the withdrawals in retirement? Or roll it over to a Roth IRA? Should I pay the taxes now … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the ‘Best Way' to Manage an IRA. Is It Better to Pay Taxes Now or in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices rise on possible easing in China COVID quarantine measure

    Oil prices gained around $1 on Thursday as investor sentiment rose on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors. "The market is bouncing on that quarantine news and by extension a flickering light at the end of the zero-Covid policy tunnel," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding that this is "the first positive sign we have seen out of China on the Covid front." China, the world's largest crude importer, has stuck to strict COVID-19 curbs this year, weighing heavily on business and economic activity which lowers demand for fuel.