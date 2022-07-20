U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Names Winsun, ICON, and Apis Cor the Leading 3D Printing Vendors for the Construction Market

·3 min read

Leading providers expected to become more competitive throughout the next 10 years as mid-tier companies also complete successful pilot projects

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for 3D printing for the construction market, with Winsun, ICON, and Apis Cor ranked as the market leaders.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Demand for 3D printing technology for construction has been on the rise in the last five years with innovation in robotics, materials science, and software. 3D printing for construction companies have continued to invest in their technologies to develop larger and more customizable printers; generate more sustainable, durable, and cost-effective materials; further shorten construction times; and improve the quality of the finished product. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Winsun, ICON, and Apis Cor are the leading 3D printing vendors for the construction market.

"Pioneers in the 3D printing for construction market have already made the transition from pilot projects and model demonstrations to selling their products, including 3D construction printers, building components, and complete buildings," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These three leaders provide a broad solution set that outpaces other competitors in both Strategy and Execution."

3D printing for construction to become a viable solution to current problems such as the lack of affordable housing in disadvantaged communities, construction material waste, traditional construction time consumption, and human error in traditional construction methods. Guidehouse Insights expects the Leaders category to become more competitive throughout the next 10 years as mid-tier companies also complete successful pilot projects.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: 3D Printing for Construction, examines the strategy and execution of 12 companies that offer 3D printing for construction. Vendors for this Leaderboard were selected based on their participation on completed residential and commercial construction projects at the time it was composed. Companies that have not yet had any projects or have not been directly involved in the construction process of a completed structure have not been considered in this Leaderboard. Companies included are rated on nine criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; technology; geographic reach; marketing and distribution; product quality and performance; project portfolio; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the global 3D printing for construction market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: 3D Printing for Construction, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-names-winsun-icon-and-apis-cor-the-leading-3d-printing-vendors-for-the-construction-market-301587633.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

