Guidehouse Receives Inaugural "Data for Diplomacy" Award from Department of State

·3 min read

Guidehouse team recognized for making strides in leveraging data as a strategic asset in support of the Department's mission

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that members of the firm's National Security and Advanced Solutions teams were recently awarded the Department of State's inaugural Data for Diplomacy award.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)
Guidehouse logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

The first-of-its-kind award highlights the use of data analytics to improve diplomacy and demonstrate the Department's progress toward becoming a data-centric organization. In support of Secretary for Management John Bass's modernization agenda, the Department's Enterprise Data Strategy, and Agency Priority Goal for Data Informed Diplomacy, the Enterprise Data Council created the awards to recognize individuals and groups that made major strides in leveraging data as a strategic asset in support of the Department's mission.

Guidehouse congratulates award winners and our team members Georges Fadel, Bobby Strauss, Simone Bak, John Stevenson, Annalise Stone, Frederick Check, Bridget Connelly, Sarah Detzner, and our lead client, Katie Troutman, of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs' (PM) Strategic Impact Assessment Framework (SIAF) team for their innovative work and data-driven capabilities to advance the Department's mission. The Guidehouse team was recognized at ceremony on May 4 during a Department-wide "Data Day" celebration, which enabled employees from around the world to learn from leadership how data is transforming diplomacy.

"We very much appreciate the Department of State for entrusting Guidehouse with such a critical data initiative and recognizing our team's impact. This recognition underscores Guidehouse's commitment to the Department's mission. We commend our team members on their success in supporting Political Military Affairs' ability to make more effective data-driven decisions about its global programs," said partner, Liz Fuscaldo. "We are honored to support the Department of State in its advancement to becoming a data-centric organization."

Awards, which were selected out of nearly 200 global submissions, were bestowed on individuals and teams who best innovatively used data as a strategic asset to support foreign policy or national security challenges. The Guidehouse team was recognized with the Group Award, which was given to the group nominee that best leverages data as a strategic asset in support of the Department's mission.

"With our unique approach combining best-in-class National Security and Advanced Solutions expertise, Guidehouse is immensely proud to be a long-standing partner and trusted advisor to the DoS," added Cara McFadden, the Department of State account partner at Guidehouse. "Congratulations to the Guidehouse team on this remarkable achievement."

For more information, please visit the Department of State's announcement page.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:
Guidehouse
Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-receives-inaugural-data-for-diplomacy-award-from-department-of-state-301559981.html

SOURCE Guidehouse

