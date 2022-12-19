U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Guidehouse's Rich Wilson Inducted into FedHealthIT100 Hall of Fame

·3 min read

Wilson recognized for 25-year impact on and support of the federal health community and its mission

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Rich Wilson, a director in the firm's Health segment, has been inducted into the FedHealthIT100 Hall of Fame. Wilson joins the Hall of Fame for his more than 25 years of impact on and support of the federal health community and its mission.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)
Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

The FedHealthIT100 Hall of Fame honors a distinguished group of individuals from the government and healthcare industries who have worked tirelessly to drive innovation, challenge conventional wisdom, and give back to the larger federal health community. Wilson joins prestigious leaders from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, National Institutes of Health, and Veterans Health Administration, among others. Hall of Fame honorees are previous winners of the FedHealthIT100 Awards, of which Wilson is a four-time winner for consistently driving change and advancements in the federal health technology and consulting markets.

"Rich's expertise in health information management, leadership, and clinical informatics plays an invaluable role in supporting our clients' missions," said Sarah Garnett, Guidehouse Public Health leader. "He is an essential member of our team, and we are thrilled he is once again being recognized for his innovative leadership and service to our clients and US communities."

A retired US Army Colonel, Wilson served as chief of the Solution Delivery Division at the Defense Health Agency, where he led the agency's portfolio of enterprise applications, business intelligence and data solutions, and clinical training/integration activities. Key initiatives included supply chain modernization, IT modernization, data and analytics consolidation, and electronic health record (EHR) interoperability. He was also a key leader in the Military Health System's (MHS') EHR modernization initiative. Further, Wilson served as the CIO and CMIO for Army Medicine and the US Army Office of the Surgeon General.

For the past three years, Wilson has been instrumental in Guidehouse's rapid public sector expansion. He continues to lead growth and solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs and the MHS.

Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, Guidehouse helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. The Guidehouse Health team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who share knowledge to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:
Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouses-rich-wilson-inducted-into-fedhealthit100-hall-of-fame-301706432.html

SOURCE Guidehouse

