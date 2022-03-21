Guidepoint Expands Presence in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, announced today the opening of its newly expanded Seoul office, continuing to support the firm's ongoing growth in South Korea.

The new Guidepoint Seoul office will double the size of Guidepoint's presence in South Korea, enabling our teams to provide more of the rapid, high-touch service we're known for. (PRNewsFoto/Guidepoint Seoul)

"As a key knowledge partner to many of Korea's top corporations and business professionals, we are continuously enhancing our service capability. Our strong presence in Korea and our expanding network of over 1 million experts has allowed us to become a trusted resource for our clients, helping to inform their most critical decisions," said Hakan Sundstrom, Guidepoint's Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific.

Guidepoint's new office will be located in Jongno, the heart of Seoul, and one of the city's most important cultural, historical and financial districts. The new office space is nearly double the capacity of its previous location.

"With a larger client service team, we will be able to better respond to our clients' research needs and rapidly deliver high-quality experts. At the same time, I'm pleased that our staff will enjoy this modern and well-equipped facility, creating for them a more pleasant working environment," said Hosuk Chung, Guidepoint's Director, Head of Korea.

For more information, follow Guidepoint Seoul on LinkedIn, or to connect with a Guidepoint representative, please email us at seoul@guidepoint.com

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

SOURCE Guidepoint

