Guidepoint opens its Beijing office, marking 7 years of consistent growth in China

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BEIJING, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, announced today the opening of its newest office in Beijing, expanding its China footprint.

Located at the heart of Beijing's Central Business District, the new Guidepoint Beijing office is housed in the iconic Beijing Kerry Centre.
"We are thrilled to share news of our new office in Beijing. It is a testament to our commitment to clients in Greater China. We have an ambitious growth plan as a company, and the opening of our Beijing office is the next phase of this journey, as we continue to expand our ability to provide high-touch service throughout the region.", said Hakan Sundstrom, Guidepoint's Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific.

Guidepoint's new Beijing office will be located at the Beijing Kerry Center, an iconic presence in the heart of Chaoyang District. Many of China's largest companies, as well as some of the world's top 500 companies that have invested in China, have their headquarters located in the district.

Led by Yanni Yang, Guidepoint's Director, Head of China, the Guidepoint Beijing office is poised to become a critical service hub to China's leading corporations, financial institutions, and consulting firms.

"Our strong presence in China and extensive global network make Guidepoint an indispensable resource for business leaders as they emerge from the pandemic and seek opportunities for the next wave of growth. Clients will benefit from Guidepoint's increased ability to provide seamless services, the flexibility to offer customized research solutions, and dedicated support on the ground as our team continues to grow." said Yanni.

For more information, follow Guidepoint China through Wechat or to connect with a Guidepoint representative, please email us at Shanghai.Sales@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, conduct in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and validate qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

Guidepoint, a leading expert network firm, connects business decision-makers with experts around the world. Since 2003, Guidepoint has provided its clients with practical insights, setting up more than 500,000 interactions.
