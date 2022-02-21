U.S. markets closed

GUIDEPOINT WELCOMES ITS 15TH GLOBAL OFFICE IN MUMBAI, INDIA

·2 min read

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading expert network, announced today the opening of its 15th global office in Mumbai, India, further expanding its international footprint.

Guidepoint India located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex
Guidepoint India located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

"The opening of a Mumbai office will provide critical assistance to Indian investors, consultants, and companies who are pursuing the next wave of growth. For anyone pursuing overseas expansion, our global network of 1 million experts can deliver valuable insight into any target market. Meanwhile, our strong local network will add enormous value to clients' research process." said Hakan Sundstrom, Guidepoint's Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific.

Located at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the city's contemporary financial and commerce center, the office will be home to a rapidly growing team of project managers, research specialists, client service associates and technology specialists.

Jagjeet Kang-Pabla, Ph.D., Guidepoint's Senior Vice President of Client Services will lead the client service teams and bring extensive research knowledge and expertise. She noted, "The opening of the Guidepoint India office is poised to significantly enhance our service capabilities in India. Through our high-touch research solutions, I'm confident that we can help our clients navigate complex business issues and accelerate their primary research."

For more information, follow Guidepoint India on LinkedIn at Guidepoint India (https://www.linkedin.com/company/guidepoint-india/), or to connect with a Guidepoint India representative, please email us at mumbai@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint
Guidepoint connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com

Guidepoint, a leading expert network firm, connects business decision-makers with experts around the world. Since 2003, Guidepoint has provided its clients with practical insights, setting up more than 500,000 interactions.
SOURCE Guidepoint

