Guidesly Secures $4 Million in Investment

·3 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidesly, the first platform connecting a network of trusted guides to the world's anglers, recently closed its seed round of funding, raising $4 million from over 30 investors. This investment led by Stevenson Family Investment Limited Partnership, (SFILP) which is led by Howard and Andrew Stevenson along with new institutional investors Greycroft Partners and Elysian Park Ventures, will help Guidesly further scale in vertical SaaS and continue to grow their reach in the outdoor recreation community.

Guidesly logo
Guidesly logo

"Guidesly has done a phenomenal job of creating a delightful user experience for both small business owners and their customers. They are streamlining payments on both sides of a complex, multi-step transaction, and they are bringing innovative technology to the SMB ecosystem," says Will Szczerbiak, Greycroft Partners.

Continuing to invest in vertical SaaS has been a priority for Guidesly. The second half of 2021 saw a 300% increase in SaaS guides using the Guidesly platform. Vertical SaaS will continue to be at the forefront of the Guidesly business as new offerings will be rolled in the early parts of 2022.

"Vertical SaaS solutions continue to accelerate, focusing on providing impactful real-world solutions for the outdoor recreation marketplace," said David Lord, CEO, Guidesly. "Companies offering unique vertical SaaS solutions save costs, increase revenue, and offer small business owners the ability to deliver leading customer experiences. Guidesly focuses on providing the technology to enable our clients to leverage the platform and deliver world-class guided experiences."

The key to Guidesly's business has been, and always will be, the guides on the platform. Part of this investment will be dedicated to growing the guide roster, which is quickly expanding. With a 100% increase in guides during Q3 and Q4, Guidesly is confident they will be able to provide high-quality fishing experiences in all major markets.

"Our firm is committed to backing companies helping to shape the future of sports, and Guidesly is a great example," said Pete Vlastelica, Elysian Park. "The Outdoor Recreation business, as we know it, needs a better technology platform to become more guest-centric, responsive and deliver lower cost, higher revenue solutions. We are excited by what Guidesly is building and look forward to helping them realize their vision."

Guidesly has grown quickly, nearly doubling in size since June of 2021. This momentum was evident through its high-profile roster of investors and will continue into 2022 with new product releases and offerings to both guides and consumers.

Guidesly connects anglers and guides to create memorable fishing experiences. By vetting potential guides, Guidesly ensures quality experiences with up-to-date guide schedules, fishing reports, and an integrated billing process. Anglers can find the type of trip and guide that fits their desires all in one place.

Learn more at guidesly.com.

About Guidesly
Guidesly, Inc. is a technology company building a marketplace for the outdoor recreational industry. Guidesly connects outdoor enthusiasts with trusted guides through leading-edge consumer experiences and guide tools that improve the guest experience. By starting in fishing, Guidesly is connecting fishing guides and charter captains with anglers seeking fishing trips with a seamless experience between the web site and mobile applications. Guidesly targets the 51 million Americans who are searching for guided fishing experiences. From their local river to far-flung bucket list trips, Guidesly provides a journey for all anglers. Headquartered in Boston, Mass, Guidesly is run by a team that includes veterans of mission-driven consumer tech companies, award-winning designers, and proven experts in building cloud-based software platforms and businesses. For more information, visit guidesly.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidesly-secures-4-million-in-investment-301467825.html

SOURCE Guidesly

