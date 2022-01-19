U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.61
    +28.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,503.85
    +135.38 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,634.54
    +127.65 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,105.28
    +9.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.71
    +1.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.44 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8520
    -0.0130 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3300
    -0.2550 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,477.31
    +1,007.37 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.32
    +13.58 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.30
    +44.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

GuideWell Announces First Chief Health Equity Officer

·4 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kelli Tice as the enterprise's first ever Chief Health Equity Officer. GuideWell created the position to advance health equity and address long-standing social, health and racial inequities in the communities it serves.

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (PRNewsfoto/GuideWell)
GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (PRNewsfoto/GuideWell)

The announcement of this newly created position is part of GuideWell's overall commitment to improve health equity for its employees, members, customers and communities.

"Today's announcement marks another step forward in our pledge to embed diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do," said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of GuideWell. "Dr. Tice brings an unparalleled level of dedication, passion and expertise in reducing health disparities, delivering culturally competent care and advancing our mission by improving health outcomes for people and communities."

As Chief Health Equity Officer, Tice will serve as an officer of the company and will be responsible for creating solutions that improve health outcomes and address health inequities for the customers and the communities GuideWell serves. In addition, Tice will continue to have a critical role on the Equity Alliance, an enterprise-wide initiative focused on addressing systemic racism and health disparities for Black Americans.

"As a family physician with a background in public health, I have always championed efforts to remove barriers to care and help people thrive and achieve their best health," said Tice. "Every American deserves affordable, high-quality care and I am fortunate to lead this strategy for a mission-driven organization that is taking a leading role in improving health care equity and diversity."

In 2018 Tice joined GuideWell and Florida Blue, the state's Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan, as Senior Medical Director of Medical Affairs.

Tice served as the clinical lead for Florida Blue's COVID-19 response, using her background in public health and her powerful voice to educate employees, members and the community about the latest medical science regarding testing, treatment, prevention and vaccines. Through online videos and educational events, Tice makes it her mission to educate others so they can feel empowered to make informed decisions for themselves, their companies and their families.

In addition to her focused work around COVID-19, Tice has also led the company's health equity strategy, led the social determinants of health (SDoH) strategy and helped drive efforts for the Equity Alliance.

Under her leadership, Tice was instrumental in the development of a health equity dashboard that provides greater insight into social determinants of health and other barriers to care that impact members. She also led GuideWell's efforts to join with 40 cross-sector health organizations in committing to a Health Equity pledge to leverage data to address health disparities.

Before joining Florida Blue, Tice spent 17 years as a public health physician, serving in numerous leadership roles including that of county health officer and state medical director for the Florida Department of Health.

Tice has always had an interest in addressing health disparities and delivering culturally competent care. Early in her career, she taught cultural competency for physicians, and incorporated evidence-based techniques to promote health equity into primary care practice in both private and public clinical settings.

Tice is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Florida Academy of Family Physicians, and currently serves as the chair of the Deans Council, Brooks College of Health at the University of North Florida.

About GuideWell
GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Venture Group, a portfolio of companies, including Onlife Health and PopHealthCare, focused on creating human-first and innovative health solutions for health plans; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. In total, GuideWell and its affiliated companies serve more than 45 million people in 45 states. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidewell-announces-first-chief-health-equity-officer-301463959.html

SOURCE GuideWell

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Top Glaxo scientist defects to join Jeff Bezos’s bid to defy ageing

    Dame Emma Walmsley's campaign to reignite growth at GlaxoSmithKline by focusing on cutting-edge drug research has suffered a heavy blow with the resignation of Hal Barron, the superstar scientist she headhunted and paid more than herself.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for January 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure lately. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • The Technical Sell-Signal With a 100% Hit Rate for Dip Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s crunch time for the buy-the-dip crowd.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 is threatening to close below its 100-day average -- having already slipped belo

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • Affirm Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) lost more than 50% of its value over the past two months as rising interest rates caused investors to dump their pricier, more speculative, and unprofitable growth stocks. Unfortunately for Affirm's investors, the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider checked all three boxes. It was valued at 36 times its estimated fiscal 2022 sales when it hit its all-time high last November, its long-term growth relies on its unproven ability to disrupt traditional credit card companies, and analysts don't expect it to turn a profit anytime soon.

  • More Banks Report Mixed Results, but This Fintech Disruptor's Stock Soared Wednesday

    2022 has gotten off to an ugly start for the stock market, but Wednesday morning, market participants seemed ready to claw back at least a little bit of the ground major market benchmarks have lost in the first few weeks of the year. Read on to see how Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fared at the end of 2021, and then find out why SoFi's on the move higher.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Poised to Make Big Moves Today

    Tech and biotech stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Market have been taking a beating lately. Narrative-driven growth stocks have fallen out of favor since the start of last December due to the uncertainty created by sky-high inflation rates, the omicron variant, and the Federal Reserve's possible moves on the interest rate issue later this year. As a result, the impact of positive news on the share prices of pure-play growth stocks has been wildly unpredictable over the last few weeks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Shares of electric-semi maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading lower on Tuesday, amid a broad sell-off of technology stocks that was likely triggered by rising government-bond yields. As of 3 p.