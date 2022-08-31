U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Guidewires Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America, Market Driven by Prevalence of Chronic Disorders - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The guidewires market estimates a market value of USD 801.72 million from 2020 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.92% - Request a Free Sample Report

Latest market research report titled Guidewires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Guidewires Market: Major Driver

  • The prevalence of chronic disorders is a major factor driving the global guidewires market share growth. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiac, urological, and neurovascular disorders contributes majorly to the market growth. The rising incidence of chronic urological disease has become very censorious in the recent decade and has led to a higher rate of hospitalization among the affected individuals. Further, people aged 40 and above have significantly a higher risk of cardiac arrest, and there has been a significant increase in the number of people encountering cardiac diseases globally. Additionally, the overall market growth of guidewires contributed partially through the sales of neurovascular guidewires and slightly higher contribution from the urological guidewires. For instance, 23 new cases of prostate cancer are registered annually. Thus, the growing prevalence of various chronic conditions is the major driver behind the growth of the overall guidewire market.

Guidewires Market: Major Trend

  • The growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires is another factor supporting the global guidewires market share growth. The materials used in guidewires play an important role as they offer several advantages. The nitinol alloy material (nickel and titanium) allows guidewire manufacturers to achieve unique characteristics in undergoing phase transformation when subjected to temperature changes, external forces, and mechanical loading. Also, this material offers greater shape memory and provides super elasticity by retaining its structure after a significant strain deformation. Nitinol, when compared to other guidewire materials such as stainless steel and polymers, provides excellent biocompatibility, recovering elongation, visibility, and radiopacity (radio-density) under X-ray fluoroscopy. However, while manufacturing a guidewire, different materials are used in different areas such as the outer coil and core areas. The favorable characteristics and properties of nitinol have led to the high adoption of this material in the production of vascular guidewires. Therefore, the rise in the use of nitinol material in guidewires will drive market growth.

To know more about other drivers & trends along with the market challenges -  Request a Free Sample

Guidewires Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the guidewires market by Product (coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, and neurovascular) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The guidewires market share growth in the coronary guidewires segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global coronary guidewires market segment is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising volume of vascular intervention procedures and the increased usage of coronary guidewires due to the high prevalence of CADs. The end-users shift from conventional procedures to MI surgeries and the implementation of initiatives to diagnose stenosis, occlusion, and other new indications have a positive impact on segment growth.

  • Regional Highlights - 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the guidewires market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The paradigm shift toward MI procedures will facilitate the guidewires market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a Free sample report

The competitive scenario provided in the Guidewires Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Guidewires Market Forecast Report - Buy Now! 

Related Reports:

Guidewires Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 801.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Coronary guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Peripheral guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Urology guidewires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Neurovascular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.8 Cook Group Inc.

  • 10.9 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.11 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • 10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidewires-market-40-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-market-driven-by-prevalence-of-chronic-disorders---technavio-301614349.html

SOURCE Technavio

