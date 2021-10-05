U.S. markets closed

Guidewires Market Size Grows Worth $ 801.72 Million between 2021 and 2025|40% of the Growth to originate from North America|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

Guidewires market will have Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., and Becton Dickinson and Co. among major participants

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "guidewires market segmented by Product (Coronary guidewires, Peripheral guidewires, Urology guidewires, and Neurovascular) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the guidewires market size is expected to reach a value of $801.72 million between 2021 and 2025?

Attractive Opportunities in Guidewires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand the driving forces behind Guidewires Market Growth Here.

Fetch FREE Sample with Actionable Insights to Make Informed Business Decisions!

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download FREE sample report to gain Guidewires Market Analysis with Customer Landscape Matrix

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Some of the Major Guidewires Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

The company manufactures and offers TigerWire steerable guide wires that are stainless steel supportive workhorse guide wires designed and developed for exceptional steering.

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

The company develops, produces, and sells guidewires that are used for cardiology, peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems, and for guiding angiography catheters.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

The company offers Porter Guidewires, designed with a unique hydrophilic coating, which provides exceptional trackability even in tortuous anatomy.

Get a report snapshot to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants:

https://www.technavio.com/report/guidewires-market-industry-analysis

Guidewires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Guidewires market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography


The guidewires market is driven by the prevalence of chronic disorders. In addition, other factors such as a paradigm shift toward MI procedures and advances in technology are expected to trigger the guidewires market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Peripheral Guidewires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Urology Surgery Supplies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Guidewires Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 801.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidewires-market-size-grows-worth--801-72-million-between-2021-and-202540-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america17-000-technavio-research-reports-301391700.html

SOURCE Technavio

