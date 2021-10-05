Guidewires Market Size Grows Worth $ 801.72 Million between 2021 and 2025|40% of the Growth to originate from North America|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Guidewires market will have Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., and Becton Dickinson and Co. among major participants
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "guidewires market segmented by Product (Coronary guidewires, Peripheral guidewires, Urology guidewires, and Neurovascular) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the guidewires market size is expected to reach a value of $801.72 million between 2021 and 2025?
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
Identifying potential disruptions
Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Some of the Major Guidewires Market Players:
Abbott Laboratories
The company manufactures and offers TigerWire steerable guide wires that are stainless steel supportive workhorse guide wires designed and developed for exceptional steering.
Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
The company develops, produces, and sells guidewires that are used for cardiology, peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems, and for guiding angiography catheters.
Becton Dickinson and Co.
The company offers Porter Guidewires, designed with a unique hydrophilic coating, which provides exceptional trackability even in tortuous anatomy.
Guidewires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Guidewires market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
The guidewires market is driven by the prevalence of chronic disorders. In addition, other factors such as a paradigm shift toward MI procedures and advances in technology are expected to trigger the guidewires market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
Guidewires Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 801.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.08
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Terumo Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
