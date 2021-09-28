U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    -0.64 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    -18.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5300
    +0.5520 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,857.31
    -997.85 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.47
    -22.68 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Guiding Small Businesses to the Target; Live Wingman Grows Their Nationwide Reach

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IYKYK. Do you know what that means? If you know, you know. That is how things work in the business world as well. Unless you have created that solution, put together that plan, or developed that strategy it can be difficult to even know where to begin. Ask yourself, "how can I arm my business to move against the current, to become an upstream force in the marketplace?" Knowledge is power! When building a successful business from the ground up, business owners face a wide range of challenges that threaten to drown your dream – it can be overwhelming. All it can take to keep on the right track is knowledge from an expert who has been there before. A Wingman by your side.

Live Wingman has been focused on growing their pool of knowledge. They have assembled a hand-picked team, together showcasing over 75 years of start-up consulting experience and over 25 years of sales and marketing results, with many additional years of real-world application. Live Wingman is a disruptive problem-solving platform providing live conversations with a real person, real strategies, and real solutions. They stand available to offer actionable advice to all levels and stages of business owners, entrepreneurs, and their employees.

The Fort Worth based company has a nationwide team, ready to connect for a virtual session to work through the questions you have and the questions you did not know you had. They bring vast experience and a keen eye for detail in bite-sized chunks of conversational consulting that can really make a difference for companies of all industries. Each Wingman brings a unique experience rooted in education, consulting, and real-world application.

Each Wingman has proven to be a successful businessperson displaying a wealth of expertise. Have you ever wanted to learn about alternate revenue streams for your business? How about accessing new ways to create sales around the clock? You can now access a well-rounded partner in the game with answers to those questions, easily and efficiently.

There are few warriors for startups and small businesses, but Live Wingman's virtual coffeehouse-style consulting represents one of the best opportunities out there for accessing specific expertise in a format that does not break the bank. Take a tour with LiveWingman.Com today. You will find the Wingman who can take your concept, creation, or company to the next level.

Live Wingman Logo - Transparent (PRNewsfoto/Live Wingman, LLC)
Live Wingman Logo - Transparent (PRNewsfoto/Live Wingman, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guiding-small-businesses-to-the-target-live-wingman-grows-their-nationwide-reach-301387173.html

SOURCE Live Wingman, LLC

