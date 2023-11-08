Guild Holdings Co (GHLD) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings Amid Market Headwinds

GHLD reports net income of $54.2 million in Q3 2023, a significant increase from the prior quarter.

On November 8, 2023, Guild Holdings Co (NYSE:GHLD) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite facing industry challenges such as higher interest rates and limited home sales inventory, GHLD achieved a net income of $54.2 million for the quarter, marking a 47% increase from the previous quarter's $36.9 million. Year-to-date, the company reported a net income of $54.0 million.

Financial Performance Overview

GHLD's total in-house originations for the third quarter stood at $4.3 billion, a slight decrease from the $4.5 billion in the prior quarter, reflecting the broader market conditions. However, the company's focus on purchase originations paid off, with 94% of closed loan origination volume coming from this segment, outpacing the Mortgage Bankers Association's estimate of 82% for the same period. The company's net revenue for the quarter was $257.3 million, up from $236.8 million in the prior quarter, while year-to-date net revenue reached $598.0 million.

Strategic Growth and Capital Management

GHLD's CEO Terry Schmidt commented on the company's strategic focus, stating,

We have remained consistent with our strategy of growing market share in the retail purchase mortgage market, while retaining the servicing of those loans."

This approach has allowed GHLD to build a more reliable income stream and an ongoing asset base for potential repeat transactions. The company also paid a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share in the third quarter and acquired First Centennial Mortgage, further expanding its reach.

Segment Results and Share Repurchase Program

The origination segment of GHLD reported a net income of $7.2 million in Q3 2023, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $21.3 million in the prior quarter. The servicing segment also performed well, with a net income of $84.0 million, though slightly down from $88.7 million in the previous quarter. During Q3 2023, GHLD repurchased and retired 87,087 shares of its Class A common stock, with $12.3 million remaining available for repurchase under the company's share repurchase program.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, GHLD's cash and cash equivalents were $114.4 million. The company's unutilized loan funding capacity stood at $1.0 billion, and the unutilized MSR lines of credit were $336.2 million. GHLD's leverage ratio was 1.0x, indicating a strong balance sheet position.

Conclusion

Guild Holdings Co (NYSE:GHLD) has navigated a challenging market environment to deliver solid financial results for the third quarter of 2023. With a strategic focus on purchase originations and a well-capitalized balance sheet, GHLD is poised to continue its growth trajectory and capitalize on market opportunities. Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings report and participate in the webcast and conference call for a more detailed discussion of the company's performance and outlook.

