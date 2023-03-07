U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Gulbrandsen inaugurates a new aluminum alkyls plant in Dahej, India

·1 min read

DAHEJ, India, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Gulbrandsen, a global specialty chemicals leader, has started production of triethylaluminum (TEAL) at a new manufacturing facility located in Dahej, India, to meet increasing global demand.

Aluminum Alkyls are used as co-catalysts for manufacturing polyolefins, synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals and other fine chemicals.

"This investment supports Gulbrandsen's commitment to meet the growing needs of our customers for high quality aluminum alkyls," says Ron Hatchell, Global Business Director of Organometallics.  "The Dahej site will also play a vital role in achieving our long-term strategic targets and strengthen our presence in an attractive high-growth market."

About Gulbrandsen: Gulbrandsen is a manufacturer of industrial chemical intermediates, fine chemicals and catalysts used in process industries.  For more information, please visit our website at www.gulbrandsen.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulbrandsen-inaugurates-a-new-aluminum-alkyls-plant-in-dahej-india-301764934.html

SOURCE Gulbrandsen

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c1303.html

