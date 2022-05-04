U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Gulf Cooperation Council Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Sustainability Solutions for Competitive Differentiation Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gulf Cooperation Council Facility Management (FM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

By 2027, FM revenue is expected to grow to nearly $29.95 billion.

This study segments FM into 3 main service categories, namely hard FM services, soft FM services, and additional services.

The geographical scope of the study includes the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). End users of FM covered in this study include commercial, institutional, public and infrastructure, industrial, and others. Residential end users are excluded from this study.

In 2020 FM revenue in the GCC declined by a significant 9.0% due to the pandemic. Cancellations and postponements of building construction and inauguration of new buildings drastically reduced the revenue from new FM contracts. Building construction projects in the GCC largely resumed in 2021 in the midst of new COVID-19 infections globally and in the region. The lukewarm economic conditions led to moderate 7.8% growth in the FM market in 2021.

Soft services were the largest service type in the GCC in 2021, and are expected to remain the largest segment in 2022 and 2023. Hard services are expected to gain importance in the GCC FM market. They will overtake soft services as the largest FM service type in 2024 and will continue their dominance till 2027.

Hard services are expected to record the highest CAGR of 16.0% compared to other FM service types. Additional services are the smallest service type by revenue, but make up for an important segment, which is expected to record double-digit CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

The top-3 end users are commercial, institutional, and industrial, cumulatively accounting for 86.2% share of FM revenue in 2021. The fastest-growing end-user segment is industrial, which is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to the expansion of manufacturing activities and continuation of oil and gas downstream business in the region.

Nonetheless, the commercial sector will remain the largest end user throughout the forecast period. Factors for FM adoption in commercial facilities, including offices and shopping malls, are green building certifications and corporate sustainability initiatives.

An estimated 8.4% of the revenue from the outsourced FM segment was attributed to IFM contracts in 2021. The penetration rate of IFM in GCC is comparatively lower than the global average of about 13.0%.

Key growth opportunities in the GCC FM market include leverage of advanced technologies for service advancement, resource management for first-mover advantage, sustainability solutions for competitive differentiation, and building occupant experience for FM client retention.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management (FM)

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Facility Management

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Gross Domestic Product

  • Construction

  • Future Effect of COVID-19 on Project Spending

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by End User

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Overview of FM Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bahrain

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Kuwait

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oman

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Qatar

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - KSA

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - UAE

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Facility Management

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging Advanced Technologies for Service Advancement

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Resource Management for First-mover Advantage

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability Solutions for Competitive Differentiation

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Building Occupant Experience for FM Client Retention

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vwak9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulf-cooperation-council-facility-management-fm-market-report-2022-sustainability-solutions-for-competitive-differentiation-presents-opportunities-301539754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

