Gulf Cooperation Council Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Sustainability Solutions for Competitive Differentiation Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gulf Cooperation Council Facility Management (FM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2027, FM revenue is expected to grow to nearly $29.95 billion.
This study segments FM into 3 main service categories, namely hard FM services, soft FM services, and additional services.
The geographical scope of the study includes the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). End users of FM covered in this study include commercial, institutional, public and infrastructure, industrial, and others. Residential end users are excluded from this study.
In 2020 FM revenue in the GCC declined by a significant 9.0% due to the pandemic. Cancellations and postponements of building construction and inauguration of new buildings drastically reduced the revenue from new FM contracts. Building construction projects in the GCC largely resumed in 2021 in the midst of new COVID-19 infections globally and in the region. The lukewarm economic conditions led to moderate 7.8% growth in the FM market in 2021.
Soft services were the largest service type in the GCC in 2021, and are expected to remain the largest segment in 2022 and 2023. Hard services are expected to gain importance in the GCC FM market. They will overtake soft services as the largest FM service type in 2024 and will continue their dominance till 2027.
Hard services are expected to record the highest CAGR of 16.0% compared to other FM service types. Additional services are the smallest service type by revenue, but make up for an important segment, which is expected to record double-digit CAGR from 2021 to 2027.
The top-3 end users are commercial, institutional, and industrial, cumulatively accounting for 86.2% share of FM revenue in 2021. The fastest-growing end-user segment is industrial, which is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to the expansion of manufacturing activities and continuation of oil and gas downstream business in the region.
Nonetheless, the commercial sector will remain the largest end user throughout the forecast period. Factors for FM adoption in commercial facilities, including offices and shopping malls, are green building certifications and corporate sustainability initiatives.
An estimated 8.4% of the revenue from the outsourced FM segment was attributed to IFM contracts in 2021. The penetration rate of IFM in GCC is comparatively lower than the global average of about 13.0%.
Key growth opportunities in the GCC FM market include leverage of advanced technologies for service advancement, resource management for first-mover advantage, sustainability solutions for competitive differentiation, and building occupant experience for FM client retention.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management (FM)
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Facility Management
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Gross Domestic Product
Construction
Future Effect of COVID-19 on Project Spending
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Service Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type
Revenue Forecast by End User
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by End User
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Overview of FM Participants
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bahrain
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Kuwait
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oman
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Qatar
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - KSA
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - UAE
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Facility Management
Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging Advanced Technologies for Service Advancement
Growth Opportunity 2: Resource Management for First-mover Advantage
Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability Solutions for Competitive Differentiation
Growth Opportunity 4: Building Occupant Experience for FM Client Retention
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vwak9
