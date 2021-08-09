U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,976.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,110.00
    +14.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.50
    -14.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    -2.87 (-4.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    -21.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.52 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1070
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,596.71
    +1,098.74 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.52
    +124.87 (+12.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.62
    -28.33 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Summary After a six-year slowdown triggered by the crash in oil prices in 2014 and deepened by the impact of Covid-19, the GCC construction industry is set for a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022.

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW


Boosted by government stimulus spending aimed at accelerating the post-Covid recovery, the region’s contractors, engineers and manufacturers can look to forward to a healthy increase in building and infrastructure projects in the coming two years.

And while the government support measures will boost construction activity in the coming year, the longer-term outlook is boosted by the region’s improving fiscal situation as oil prices recover and oil output caps are eased.

With a $1.9tn pipeline of future construction and transport infrastructure projects planned across the GCC, there is no shortage of potential project opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

Healthy Pipeline

While some of these planned projects are still many years away from becoming real projects, such as the majority of the Saudi Arabia’s $500bn Neom future city development, there is a significant backlog of work that has been delayed by the pandemic, but which can be brought quickly to the market.

According to projects tracking database MEED Projects, about $107bn of planned construction and transport projects in the GCC are already at some stage of tendering. If is fair to assume that the majority of these will be awarded within the coming 18 months.

Given that the average annual value of construction contracts awarded in the GCC since 2016 has been $61bn a year, with awards falling to a mere $43bn last year, this marks a significant increase in the pace of construction activity.

In addition, about $303bn of planned construction and transport projects in the GCC are at the design stage. While some will inevitably be delayed, these projects ensure that there is plenty of potential opportunities so long as the macro economic and fiscal conditions are favourable.

But the post-Covid GCC construction sector will have a different flavour to the market before 2015, which was driven by strong government spending on infrastructure, particularly rail projects, and an influx of money into GCC real estate from across the region following the disruption of the Arab Spring.

Saudi leads the way

In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will provide the biggest supply of new construction opportunities in the GCC.

With over $1tn of construction and transport projects planned, and about $58bn of construction contracts being tendered, Saudi Arabia is by far the region’s biggest construction market. On its own, the kingdom accounts for 54 per cent of all construction projects planned in the GCC, and 54 per cent of those being tendered.

Led by the Public Investments Fund’s programme of Vision 2030 gigaprojects, the a new wave of projects such as Neom, The Red Sea Project, Qiddiya entertainment city and Diriyah Gate, is being delivered by new generation of clients, whose focus is very centred on the development of local capacity, and on using digital technology to reduce waste and improve productivity. Companies seeking to win work in Saudi Arabia’s new programme of projects must be prepared to invest in local content, and be ready to innovate.

For many companies, the recovery of the UAE’s projects market will be welcome news. For so long, the driver of major real estate and infrastructure, the slowdown in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets has cast a particularly dark shadow over the region’s construction industry.

Some $505bn of construction and transport projects are planned in the UAE, but only about $17bn are being tendered, similar to the value of construction contracts being tendered in Qatar, a much smaller market.The lack of a visible pipeline of new projects in the UAE has been a major concern for the construction industry

Stimulus spending is not a new tactic for the UAE, and one federal project that is already being developed to stimulate future economic growth is Etihad Rail.

In Abu Dhabi’s energy and petrochemicals sector is forging ahead with new projects, while housing and real estate is also expected to play a key role. Aldar is tendering work for projects on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat and Yas islands, while in Dubai rising property prices have accelerated a range of villa and waterfront apartment projects developed by the likes of Nakheel, Emaar and Meraas.

Across the region, increased use of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to deliver public services will see a new breed of private-sector clients for infrastructure projects. This will change the relationship between contractors and their clients and will add momentum to the need to innovate and reduce waste

Written by MEED, the Middle East market experts within the Group, "GCC Construction Outlook 2021" provides a comprehensive analysis of the key trends, opportunities and challenges facing GCC construction.

The report provides construction companies, contractors, suppliers, manufacturers and consultants with a powerful resource that will help them to identify new opportunities, set strategy, and mitigate risk in the GCC.

Scope
Reasons to Buy
- Outlook assessment for the GCC construction market
- Comprehensive review of construction market in all six GCC countries
- Examination of projects planned and underway in GCC construction
- Client analysis covering project plans and strategic objectives
- Top 100 GCC construction clients
- Overview of leading contractor activity
- Top 100 GCC construction contractors
- All the latest data and information of construction market trends
- Analysis of the challenges facing GCC construction
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • They said it: Quotable memories from Tokyo Olympics

    Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Caeleb Dressel were among those with the most memorable quotes of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Bitcoin and ethereum volatile after weekend of gains

    Bitcoin is 'eyeing a major breakout above $40,000, bolstered by the proposed crypto amendment in the US infrastructure bill,' said Joe DiPasquale, CEO at BitBull Capital.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

    Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles. KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, will pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast in exchange for a 51% stake in the project, Bluejay said in a statement.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 8th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, a Bitcoin move back through to $45,000 levels would support another breakout, as the Bitcoin bulls eye a return to $50,000.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • Things Look Grim For Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) After Today's Downgrade

    Today is shaping up negative for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XERS ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees first-half earnings climb to $47 billion

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.