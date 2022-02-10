U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Stationary Lead-acid Battery (LAB) Market Report 2022: Evolving Economic Scenarios, Innovation, and Diversification of Energy Resources are Playing a Key Role

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Stationary Lead-acid Battery (LAB) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Among the 6 countries that constitute the GCC, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are the leading centers for stationary lead-acid batteries in the region.

Evolving economic scenarios, innovation, and diversification of energy resources are playing a key role in the development of stationary battery storage technologies globally and also within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Economic and energy diversification away from oil and gas is a key trend in the GCC that is impacting the adoption and future growth of stationary lead-acid batteries in the region. Increasing penetration of renewable energy at a grid and distributed level, rising focus and investment in industrialization, constant development in commercial activity, and a growing digital or IT footprint are some key factors that are driving the adoption of stationary lead-acid batteries in the region.

While the UAE is the largest market for stationary LAB installations, KSA is expected to emerge as a key demand center for stationary LABs boosted by increasing renewable energy penetration and a growing focus on industrialization to achieve economic diversification.

Oman is set to become one of the fastest growing markets in the region, boosted by investments in distributed renewable power and the telecom sector. Despite a positive outlook for the stationary lead-acid battery market, subdued investments owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and growing competition from new battery chemistries pose a threat to the market share of stationary lead-acid batteries.

New energy storage technologies have been introduced; however, currently, there are only some applications where lead-acid dominates. The lead-acid battery market is predicted to lose market share in certain applications, owing to the preference for lower cost of ownership, product differentiation, and pricing competitiveness from emerging battery chemistries.

Despite growing competition from alternative battery chemistries, the reliability and proven performance of lead-acid batteries is a key factor in the technology's continued strong market share in the GCC region.

Increasing penetration of renewable energy, growth in distributed generation, rising industrialization, and digitization will continue to drive the demand, provided companies are able to adhere and adapt to the evolving business environment in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Lead-acid Battery Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Stationary Lead Acid Batteries - Scope of Analysis

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Distribution Channels for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Growth Drivers for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Growth Restraints for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Forecast Assumptions - GCC Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast by End User - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast by Application - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast by Valve Type - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for GCC Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Competitive Environment - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Share - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Revenue Share Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries-Bahrain

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Bahrain

  • Revenue Forecast For Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Bahrain

  • Revenue Forecast by End Users for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Bahrain

  • Revenue Forecast by Application for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Bahrain

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Bahrain

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries-Kuwait

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Kuwait

  • Revenue Forecast For Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Kuwait

  • Revenue Forecast by End User for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Kuwait

  • Revenue Forecast by Application for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Kuwait

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Kuwait

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries-Oman

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Oman

  • Revenue Forecast For Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Oman

  • Revenue Forecast by End User for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Oman

  • Revenue Forecast by Application for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Oman

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Oman

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries-Qatar

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Qatar

  • Revenue Forecast For Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Qatar

  • Revenue Forecast by End User for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Qatar

  • Revenue Forecast by Application for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Qatar

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Qatar

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries-Saudi Arabia

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Saudi Arabia

  • Revenue Forecast For Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Saudi Arabia

  • Revenue Forecast by End User for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Saudi Arabia

  • Revenue Forecast by Application for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Saudi Arabia

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - Saudi Arabia

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries-United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Key Growth Metrics for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - UAE

  • Revenue Forecast For Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - UAE

  • Revenue Forecast by End User for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - UAE

  • Revenue Forecast by Application for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - UAE

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Stationary Lead-acid Batteries - UAE

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Stationary Lead-acid Batteries

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Product Development

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Solar PV Deployment for Increasing Battery Usage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymy1hm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


