Gulf Crosser Yachts Unveils New 44 Foot Center Console Boat With Climate-Controlled Helm and Passenger Seating Area

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Crosser Yachts, a marine industry innovator producing a line of custom and semi-custom boats, unveiled their new 44 foot model today. The boat includes many of the features of their acclaimed 52 footer but in a slightly smaller form factor.

The new Gulf Crosser Yachts 44 center console boat with an air-conditioned and heated pilothouse. Perfect for cruising, tournament fishing, or for use as the ultimate multi-purpose superyacht tender.

Gulf Crosser Yachts Introduces New 44 Foot Center Console Boat With Climate-Controlled Pilothouse.

Key design features of the Gulf Crosser 44 include:

An air-conditioned and heated pilothouse with a full glass enclosure and doors on both sides that allow every passenger the ability to enter and exit either side.

A lower cabin including a large bed, a restroom with an enclosed shower, and a day galley. The lower cabin can be reached directly from the upper salon so that passengers don't have to venture outside to use it.

Wide passageways and high gunnels for safe and easy access to the front of the boat.

Bow seating plus a comfortable sunpad positioned to reduce the potential of obstructing the captain's view even when occupied.

Two side dive doors.

Triple or quadruple outboard motors.

Optional tower with center ladder for easier access.

700 gallons of fuel for long range trips.

Other layouts are available including a traditional open center console configuration.

The company's CEO, Hunt James, commented that "We've had so many people tell us over the years that they love our designs and the quality of our craftsmanship but need something smaller than our flagship 52. We believe that the new Gulf Crosser 44 is the ideal answer to those requests. The boat is designed for everything from cruising to serious tournament fishing and can also serve as the ultimate multi-purpose superyacht tender. And, since we build every boat for a specific customer, we can provide just about any option imaginable."

