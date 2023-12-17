Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) shareholders have endured a 46% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) share price up 24% in a single quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 46% in that half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Gulf Island Fabrication isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Gulf Island Fabrication reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 16% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 8% per year in that time. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Gulf Island Fabrication shareholders are down 9.5% for the year, but the market itself is up 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gulf Island Fabrication you should know about.

