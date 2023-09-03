Gulf Marine Services' (LON:GMS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Gulf Marine Services' (LON:GMS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Gulf Marine Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$47m ÷ (US$649m - US$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Gulf Marine Services has an ROCE of 8.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gulf Marine Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gulf Marine Services.

So How Is Gulf Marine Services' ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Gulf Marine Services. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 239% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 32% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Gulf Marine Services has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 81% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Gulf Marine Services does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

