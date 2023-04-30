Gulf states poised to bail Britain out of energy crisis

BRIDGWATER, ENGLAND - MAY 05: A general view of construction work at Hinkley Point C on May 05, 2022 in Bridgwater, England. The first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years; Hinkley Point C in Somerset will provide low-carbon electricity for around 6 million homes, create thousands of jobs and bring lasting benefits to the UK economy. Hinkley Point C will make a major contribution to the UKâ€™s move to reduce carbon emissions. The electricity generated by its two EPR reactors will offset 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, or 600 million tonnes over its 60-year lifespan. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) New Generation Nuclear Power Station Being Built At Hinkley Point C - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Gulf states are poised to help bankroll Britain’s efforts to build new nuclear power stations to keep the lights on, the energy security secretary has indicated.

Grant Shapps visited the region in January and said he remains “in constant contact” with investors in the region who are “very interested” in the nuclear sector. Countries such as the UAE and Bahrain have built up vast sovereign wealth funds which are now pushing into clean energy amid global efforts to cut fossil fuel use.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, met with the UAE’s Mubadala, a sovereign investment firm, in February, and has abandoned plans to toughen tax rules for sovereign wealth funds.

Mr Shapps said: “I was in the Gulf states [this year] and I’m in constant contact with our friends and colleagues over there.

“They have already been investing massive amounts in renewable energy – and they’re very interested in nuclear power as well. The scale of their ambitions are pretty big – watch this space.”

Ministers are trying to drum up investment for EDF’s planned £20bn power plant in Suffolk as well as other nuclear projects as part of a push on the carbon-free power source.

They want nuclear power to account for about 25pc of Britain’s electricity by 2050, compared to 16pc currently. Several ageing nuclear sites are expected to close over the next few years. Obtaining investment is challenging, however, due to investors’ wariness over high costs and the risks of nuclear accidents, as well as geopolitical concerns.

Legal & General, Britain’s biggest money manager with £1.3 trillion of assets, has said it is focused on supporting other “viable, and cost-effective” clean energy solutions.

French state energy giant EDF owns Britain’s nuclear fleet but will need outside investors to build its planned Sizewell C project in Suffolk.

The Government and EDF have pushed China’s CGN out of the project amid concern about China’s involvement in critical national infrastructure.

However, Mr Shapps did not rule out any future Chinese investment in the nuclear sector.

“We bought them out of Sizewell C because we didn’t want to see that situation continuing,” he said. “But we’ll always look at every individual investment on a one-off basis and what it means for critical infrastructure.”

CGN remains EDF’s minority partner in the new Hinkley Point C power plant they are building in Somerset, the UK’s first new nuclear power plant in a generation.

It was originally due to cost £18bn and come online in late 2025 but its budget has climbed to £25-£26bn in 2015 prices, or potentially as much as £33bn in today’s money given inflation.

Its start date has been pushed back to June 2027, while any further delays would pose a risk to the UK’s security of electricity supplies given other stations will have closed down by then.

Any cost overruns at Hinkley Point C are shouldered by developers, but under the financing model for Sizewell C, consumers will share the risk.

Speaking during a visit to Hinkley Point C last week, Mr Shapps said Sizewell C would be a “replica” of Hinkley, adding: “At least in theory, that should produce a much quicker and therefore less expensive build.”

On the same visit, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, France’s energy minister, said Sizewell C would be a boost to clean energy supplies and it was “really important we deliver this project in a timely manner”.

The Treasury plans to class nuclear as a “green” investment to help raise cash from eco-conscious investors. But discussing energy policy more broadly, Mr Shapps said he did not want to also class natural gas as a “green” fuel, to help bring in investment.

He added he was “not concerned at all” about the closure of two coal-fired power plants in March despite having asked them to consider staying online to provide back-up power supplies.

“If we got through last winter we will definitely get through the winter to come,” he said.