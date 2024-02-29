Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Gulfport Energy Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. [Operator instructions] At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jessica Antle. Welcome, Jessica. The floor is yours.

Jessica Antle: Thank you, Karen [ph] and good morning. Welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. I am Jessica Antle, Vice President of Investor Relations. Speakers on today's call include John Reinhart, President and CEO; and Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and CFO. In addition, Matt Rucker, Senior Vice President of Operations will be available for the Q&A portion of today's call. I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. We caution you that the actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Information concerning these factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we may reference non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures will be posted on our website. An updated Gulfport presentation was posted yesterday evening to our website in conjunction with the earnings announcement; please review at your leisure. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to John Reinhart, President and CEO.

John Reinhart: Thank you, Jessica, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call. Taking a step back to reflect on the message we provided on our conference call in February of last year; I noted during 2023 we would be focused on actions that facilitate the efficient and sustainable development of our quality inventory, enhance margins, optimized efficiencies within our capital programs, all while maintaining an attractive balance sheet and utilizing our free cash flow to position the company for value enhancement The company delivered on those commitments. I'd like to highlight a few of the accomplishments the team achieved over the course of 2023. The company delivered net production above the high-end of the initial guidance range while staying below the midpoint of our initial capital budgets, provided in February, despite adding incremental activity in the fourth quarter that was not included in our original capital guidance.

We augmented our attractive acreage portfolio by allocating $48 million of our adjusted free cash flow to strategic acquisitions of Utica liquids rich acreage that extended our inventory base by one and a half years. And also by delineating two years of liquids rich Marcellus locations, overlying our existing Utica acreage with no incremental linked acquisition costs. Our 2023 development program lead to meaningful free cash flow generations totaling approximately $199 million for the year, and after adjusting for cash flow utilized for discretionary acreage acquisitions, we allocated approximately 99% of our adjusted free cash to repurchase our common stock; all of which was achieved while maintaining our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and financial leverage below one-time.

Production for the year averaged 1,054 million cubic feet equivalent per day, roughly 3% above the high-end of our initial guidance range provided in early 2023. The outperformance was driven by improved cycle times, accelerating the timing of wells brought online, as well as continued strong well performance from our development program. We remain excited about our shift to a pressure managed flowback program, which drives longer production plateau periods, shallower declines, and capital efficiencies associated with reduced facility costs. Furthermore, based on flowing pressures as the leading indicator, this program should contribute improved EURs and enhanced development economics while improving corporate base decline and lowering future capital intensity.

Operationally for the full year, the company drilled and turned to sales 24 gross wells, which included 2 Marcellus, 2 SCOOP and 20 wells in the Utica. On the drilling side we achieved meaningful cycle time improvements throughout the year, experiencing over a 60% year-over-year improvement and total footage drill per day when compared to year-end 2022. The company's fourth quarter average total footage drill per day was the highest for the year providing strong momentum as we commenced drilling on a three well pad in the SCOOP, and look forward to applying our Utica learnings and operational efficiencies realized in 2023 to our 2024 SCOOP Development Program. On the completion side, we also saw a significant efficiency improvement in the frac and drill out phases of our operations, improving average frac pumping hours per day by 30% in 2023, and average plugs drill per day by almost 50%; exiting the year with a quarterly average of 20.8 frac pumping hours per day, again, our highest quarterly average for the year.

Our operating team’s high level of efficiency and cost reduction focus resulted in over $35 million in capital savings during 2023. And as previously announced, we elected to reinvest those savings into the development of our high-quality assets by adding incremental drilling and completion operations during the fourth quarter. Even with this acceleration of activity, we continue to deliver within expectations of full year 2023 capital expenditures which totaled approximately $443 million, excluding discretionary acreage acquisitions. Specific to our Marcellus development; we drilled and completed the company's first two operated Marcellus wells on our stack pay acreage in Belmont County. When normalized to a 15,000 foot lateral, the wells delivered an average 60-day initial production rate of approximately 860 barrels per day of oil, and 5.2 million cubic feet a day of natural gas.

As a reminder, these wells are located on an existing Utica pad, allowing significant midstream flexibility in our ability to blend the rich gas from the Marcellus wells with existing Utica dry gas production. We remain very encouraged as we continue to gain more production data and produce the wells under pressure managed flow, currently experiencing less than 6 PSI pressure drop per day, following 60-plus days of production. We believe the hinder shot [ph] development, along with existing industry offset development in Ohio and West Virginia has significantly de-risked our Marcellus position, and now estimate we have delineated approximately 50 to 60 gross wells. Assuming our Marcellus development cadence of roughly 25 wells per year, this equates to approximately two years of liquids rich inventory.

When considering the strong results and the attractive rates of return that compete for capital across our premier asset portfolio, we anticipate additional Marcellus development beginning in early 2025. On the discretionary acreage acquisition front, the company expanded our acreage position by investing $48 million in 2023 towards targeted Utica liquids rich acreage within our Belmont County development footprint. With our current drilling pace, approximately 1.5 years of core liquids rich locations were added at an average cost of approximately $1.7 million per net location. When coupled with the de-risking of our Marcellus acreage, the additional inventory provides durable fundamental value to the company, as well as expanding optionality in our go-forward development plans.

The company is prioritizing development of the recently acquired Utica acreage and plans to begin pad construction in the area in late-2024, with plans to commence drilling in early-2025. The discretionary acreage acquisition spending in 2023 allowed us to organically extend our high-quality inventory base at extremely attractive returns. We will continue to monitor opportunities to meaningfully increase or leasehold footprint to enhance resource depth and believe these opportunities rank very high as we continuously assess and evaluate uses of free cash flow in 2024. As we move into 2024, the current volatile natural gas environment reinforces the importance of developing our assets in an efficient and sustainable manner. Building on the momentum from 2023, we plan to remain focused on farther optimizing our margins, development programs cycle times and operating costs.

The company forecasts delivering relatively flat production year-over-year on 10% less capital invested. The total capital spending for the year is projected to be in the range of $380 million to $420 million; with more focus on liquids rich development in both, the Utica and SCOOP than prior programs. Our total capital spin includes $50 million to $60 million of maintenance land and leasehold investment, focused on bolstering our near-term drilling program with increases of working interest and lateral footage in units we plan to drill near-term. The company's 2024 Utica turning line [ph] operated working interest is anticipated to be 97%, an increase of 5% over 2023’s program, with the average lateral length of the planned activity up nearly 30% over 2023; increasing our exposure to our high return operated development program.

Simply put, our significant operational efficiencies and reinvestment in our asset base through our land maintenance program allows us to deliver a 2024 program in line with 2023 production results on less well activity and capital invested. It is worth highlighting that our 2024 program also includes roughly $30 million to $35 million of capital allocated towards building strategic ducts beyond our normal operating cadence enhancing future capital program optionality and further highlighting our significant year-over-year efficiencies and our ability to deliver similar production in 2024 on meaningfully lower capital. We currently forecast approximately 70% of our drilling and completion capital will be allocated in the first half of 2024, and trend lower in both the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Turning to production, we anticipate this level of spin will deliver 1.045 billion to 1.08 billion cubic feet equivalent per day in 2024; relatively flat over our full year 2023 average. We are remaining flexible in light of the commodity backdrop and possess the ability to moderately defer or accelerate completions should commodity prices and rates of return warren [ph]. In our investment deck on Slide 11, we included a more detailed outlook of our expected 2024 capital and production cadence. We currently forecast our 2024 production to total 92% natural gas, which will be higher in the first half of 2024 as a result of our natural gas directed activity late last year, and move slightly towards the higher liquids waiting towards the back half of 2024 and into 2025 as we bring online our more liquids rich development.

In closing, despite a challenging commodity backdrop, we project Gulfport will continue to generate meaningful adjusted free cash flow in 2024 and currently forecast a top decile [ph] free cash flow yield relative to our natural gas peers. We plan to continue to focus on the return of capital to our shareholders and excluding acquisitions expect to allocate substantially all of our full year 2024 adjusted free cash flow towards common share repurchases. Now, I will turn the call over to Michael to discuss our financial results.

Michael Hodges: Thank you, John and good morning everyone. Since John hit on a number of the results for the full year of 2023, I'll start by summarizing our fourth quarter results which further emphasize our operational momentum as we closed out the year and have positioned us to hit the ground running in 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital totaled approximately $184 million during the fourth quarter, more than doubling our capital expenditures and allowing us to make significant common share repurchases, all while maintaining our balance sheet strength. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $191 million during the quarter and generated adjusted free cash flow of $85 million for the same period driven by our strong hedge position, consistent production base and low operating cost structure.

Said in other way, we delivered our best quarter of 2023 from an adjusted free cash flow perspective, and leverage that outcome by adding incremental high-quality locations to our portfolio, while buying back nearly 3% of our market capitalization through our share repurchase program. It was a tremendous finish to what was an outstanding year for Gulfport. Production cost for the fourth quarter totaled $1.16 per million cubic feet equivalent, better than analyst consensus expectations. The company continued to focus on optimizing and reducing costs in the field, combined with our strong production performance during 2023; drove our per unit expenses to the low-end of our guidance on an annual basis highlighting again our 2023 operational performance.

As John mentioned, despite our focus on a more liquids rich activity program in 2024, we currently forecast our per unit operating costs including LOE, taxes other than income and midstream expenses will be in line with 2023 and total in the range of $1.15 to $1.23 per Mcfe. Our all-in realized price during the fourth quarter was $3.20 per Mcfe, including the impact of cash settled derivative. This realized unit price is $0.33 above the NYMEX Henry Hub Index price, highlighting the benefit of Gulfport’s diverse marketing portfolio for natural gas and the pricing uplift from our liquids portfolio in both of our asset areas. We realize the cash hedging gain of approximately $50 million during the quarter, demonstrating the strength of our hedge book and its impact to our cash flows.

Our natural gas price differential before hedges was negative $0.51 per Mcf compared to the average monthly NYMEX settled price during the quarter, slightly tighter than the third quarter of 2023. However, basis prices have continued to be under pressure during the quarter driven by elevated storage levels and rising production, especially in the Northeast. As we expected and had previously communicated, we ended the year near the wide-end of our 2023 guidance of $0.20 to $0.35 cents per Mcf below the NYMEX price, and currently forecast a similar natural gas differential for the full year of 2024. On the capital front, incurred capital expenditures during the fourth quarter before discretionary acreage acquisitions totaled $69.4 million related to drilling and completion activity, and $13.4 million related to maintenance, leasehold and land investment.

As a reminder, this includes accelerated activity predominantly focused in the liquids areas of the Utica and the SCOOP. Even with this incremental activity, as John previously mentioned, we ended the year below the midpoint of our initial capital budget range provided in February, as well as below the midpoint of the updated capital guidance range provided in October, further highlighting the strong operational performance by the team over the course of 2023. The financial results our team has delivered for 2023 had been exceptional, and we're poised to capitalize on these improvements as we deliver more with less in 2024 and beyond. I want to focus some of my comments this morning on our hedge book which I believe differentiates Gulfport and its ability to play offense in delivering value to shareholders during 2024, while others play defense fortifying their balance sheets or protecting their dividends.

With respect to the current hedge position, we are pleased to have downside protection covering 590 million cubic feet per day in 2024 or over 60% of our gas production at an average floor price of $3.69 per Mcf. We have been opportunistically layering in hedges for 2025 and currently have natural gas swap and color contracts totaling approximately 310 million cubic feet per day at an average floor price of $3.80 per Mcf. On the basis front, we have locked in over 40% of our 2024 natural gas basis exposure, and have a nice base of our anticipated 2025 basis exposure locked in as well, providing pricing security at our largest sales points in addition to the risk mitigation our diverse portfolio of firm transportation offers. We believe both the scale and the quality of our natural gas hedge book provide the de-risk foundation for free cash flow expansion that differentiates Gulfport from its peers.

Due to our premium hedged position, we are confident that the company will generate adjusted free cash flow in 2024, while others are far more uncertain. In fact, before acquisitions or share repurchases, we projected the Gulfport will generate adjusted free cash flow at Henry Hub prices down to approximately $1 per MMBtu for natural gas. This is a testament to not only our advantage derivative position, but also to the improvement in capital efficiencies and focus on lowering operating costs that is more than offsetting the weakness in the natural gas market today. While we continue to believe there are better days ahead for natural gas, we remain committed to a disciplined approach for hedging our cash flows, and we believe Gulfport delivers a differentiated combination of free cash flow generation capacity and downside protection over the next couple of years.

Turning to the balance sheet; our financial position remains top tier with a 12-month net leverage exiting the quarter at 0.9 times, and our liquidity totaling $720.1 million, comprised of $1.9 million of cash plus $718.2 million of borrowing based availability. Our liquidity today is more than sufficient to fund any development needs we might have for the foreseeable future, and provides tremendous flexibility from a financial perspective going forward. As we are positioned to be opportunistic, should low gas prices give rise to dislocations that allow us to capture value for our stakeholders. During the fourth quarter we were purchased 490,000 shares of common stock for approximately $66 million which included direct repurchases of common stock from two of our largest shareholders totaling approximately 292,000 shares that allowed us to capture larger blocks of unrecognized equity value with limited impact to our public float.

Since initiating the repurchase program in March 2022, and as of February 26, we have repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock at an average share price of $92.41, reducing our common shares outstanding by 15% at a weighted average price more than 35% below our current share price. We currently have approximately $236 million of availability under the $650 million share repurchase program, and plan to continue to use substantially all of our adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through common share repurchases, excluding acquisitions for the foreseeable future. In summary, our operational efficiency improvements, robust hedging position, healthy balance sheet and strong cash margins provide significant flexibility as we navigate 2024.

The Gulfport team delivered on all fronts during 2023 and are pushed to demonstrate the fundamental value of our asset base as our company propels us into 2024. As we lay out a plan today to deliver more with less, we firmly believe our best days are still ahead of us. And perhaps most importantly, we continue to generate premium free cash flow yields relative to our peers, and utilize that free cash flow to deliver value to our investors as we have the 5-year free cash flow capacity capable of retiring our current market capitalization at future gas prices below $4. With that said, I'll turn the call back over to the operator to open up the call for questions.

