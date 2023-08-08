Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) shareholders have earned a 24% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) share price is 24% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 7.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Gulfport Energy grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Gulfport Energy has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Gulfport Energy's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Gulfport Energy shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 24% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 14% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gulfport Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Gulfport Energy (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

