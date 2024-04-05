Gulfstream celebrates G700 certification with surprise at end of Savannah conference

Gulfstream's 2024 Operator's Conference went out with fanfare Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of attendees took to the Savannah Convention Center riverwalk, eyes and phones lifted toward the east, where the newly Federal Aviation Administration-certified G700 jet flew over the Savannah River. The flyby marked last Friday's certification award, and the G700 was accompanied by a G800 jet. which is expected to be certified later this year.

Gulfstream Operators Conference attendees prepare to video a flyover by the newly certified G700 and the future G800 on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Savannah Convention Center.

The certification paves the way for customer delivery, although President of Customer Support Derek Zimmerman said Thursday he could not provide specifics on a delivery timeline. Gulfstream's parent company, General Dynamics, is expected to give a delivery update on its April earnings call, Zimmerman said.

"We're excited, we've got a lot of activity going to coordinate and communicate our predelivery activities," Zimmerman said.

The newly certified Gulfstream G700 flies over the Savannah River followed closely by the G800 on Thursday, April 4, 2024 during a surprise viewing event at the closing of the Gulfstream Operators Conference at the Savannah Convention Center.

The FAA certification confirmed performance improvements such as shorter takeoff and landing distances, which will provide more airport availability for customers, according to a press release on certification.

Gulfstream President Mark Burns said in October that this certification was expected at the end of 2023. Zimmerman, who led Thursday's flyby celebration, said that changes in the regulatory structure for aircraft certification and the COVID-19 pandemic extended the process since the project's inception about five years ago.

"It took both us and all of our partners a little extra time to understand what those changes meant and how to navigate them," Zimmerman said. "But that's been time well spent for us. We've been able to hone that design, we've been able to build up airplanes in advance of the certification, and we can't wait to deliver them now."

Derek Zimmerman, president of customer support, speaks during the Operators Conference on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Savannah Convention Center.

Gulfstream announced in October 2023 the completion of a 142,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the company's headquarters in Savannah, an event that featured a look inside the G700.

The G700 is dubbed the most spacious business jet in the industry and features a full-sized bed. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reported to have ordered one of the planes.

