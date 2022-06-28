U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

All-New Gulfstream G800 Makes First Flight

·3 min read
Industry's Longest-Range Aircraft Demonstrates Program Maturity, Launches Flight-Test Program

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that the all-new ultralong-range Gulfstream G800 successfully completed its first flight, officially launching the flight-test program of the industry's longest-range aircraft. Announced in October 2021, the G800 is the latest addition to Gulfstream's next-generation fleet to take flight and make progress toward customer deliveries.

The G800 departed Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at 9:00 a.m. EDT and landed there two hours later. In keeping with Gulfstream's commitment to sustainability leadership in aviation, the aircraft made the flight using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

"When the first G800 test aircraft rolled out at our announcement last fall, we changed the game once again for our industry," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "At Gulfstream, working closely with our customers allows us to continuously build on our successes and develop aircraft that exceed their expectations. The G800 pushes the boundaries of performance even further with Gulfstream-designed aerodynamics and cabin technology, and we look forward to our customers benefiting from the longer range at higher speeds in our exceptional cabin environment."

The G800 can fly 8,000 nautical miles/14,816 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and 7,000 nm/12,964 km at Mach 0.90 with class-leading fuel-efficiency, thanks to the combination of the Gulfstream-designed, advanced high-speed wing and all-new, high-thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines.

The G800 also features the latest in Gulfstream's cabin technology and comfort, including hand-crafted, ergonomic seats; a high-definition circadian lighting system; 100% fresh, never recirculated air; the lowest cabin altitude in the industry; a plasma-ionization air purification system; and 16 of the the largest windows in the industry. Designed to seat up to 19 passengers, the G800 offers up to four living areas, or three living areas with a crew compartment.

The G800 is equipped with Gulfstream's next-generation Symmetry Flight Deck and dual head-up displays featuring the new Combined Vision System, which includes Enhanced Flight Vision System and Synthetic Vision System imagery, further enhancing safety and pilot situational awareness.

"We have announced eight new aircraft in the past decade, strategically timed to capture market demand," said Burns. "We are seeing great interest in the G800, and this first flight brings us even closer to delivering a Gulfstream for every mission."

NOTE TO EDITORS

Inspired by the belief that aviation could fuel business growth, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. invented the first purpose-built business aircraft, the Gulfstream I, which first flew in 1958. Today, more than 3,000 aircraft are in service around the world. Together with parent company General Dynamics, Gulfstream consistently invests in the future, dedicating resources to researching and developing innovative new aircraft, technologies and services. With a fleet that includes the super-midsize Gulfstream G280, the high-performing Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER, and a next-generation family of aircraft including the all-new Gulfstream G400, the award-winning Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600, the flagship Gulfstream G700 and the ultralong-range Gulfstream G800, Gulfstream offers an aircraft for every mission. All are backed by Gulfstream's Customer Support network and its worldwide team. More information is available at gulfstream.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.

The Gulfstream G800 completed its maiden flight on June 28, 2022.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-gulfstream-g800-makes-first-flight-301577163.html

SOURCE Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

