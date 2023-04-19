Gum Arabic Market will grow by USD 435.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Agrigum International Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gum arabic market size is set to grow by USD 435.13 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.34%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report estimates the market size of the Gum Arabic market in the key markets of North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gum Arabic Market 2023-2027

The increasing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food and beverages, the growing use of gum arabic in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, and sustainable harvesting practices and ethical sourcing initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gum Arabic Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Source

Geography

The market growth in the confectionery segment will be significant over the forecast period. Gum arabic is widely used as a binder, emulsifier, and stabilizer in confectionery products. It also is used to improve the texture and flavor of confectioneries. Also, gum arabic is now extensively used as a replacement for synthetic additives, as consumers have increased their preference for natural and healthier confectionery products. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Governments and industrial players in the region are increasing their focus on adopting sustainable practices. Government initiatives such as the FDA designation of gum arabic as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) have increased its use in the food and beverage industry. In addition, market players in North America are investing in R&D projects to improve gum arabic functionality and create new applications in various industries. All these factors are driving the growth of the gum arabic market in North America.

Gum Arabic Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global gum arabic market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. Established players have a vast geographical presence, with production facilities located across the world. There is a sizeable number of small regional vendors in the market as well. With the increased competition, consolidation in the market has been taking place, with major vendors buying out or merging with smaller players. In addition, the number of private-label brands in the market is growing. Such strategies adopted by vendors will increase the competition in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Inc.

ASIYLA GUM Co. SARL

Colony Gums Inc.

Farbest Brands

Foodchem International Corp.

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Gum Arabic Co Nigeria Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

NEXIRA

RR Srl

Alpha Agriculture Processing Co. Ltd.

Jumbo Trading Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gum Arabic Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food and beverages. Growing consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of synthetic ingredients on health and the environment has increased the demand for natural alternatives. Hence, food and beverage manufacturers are increasing the use of a variety of natural ingredients, including gum arabic, which is a natural ingredient made from the sap of acacia trees. It offers several useful qualities, including emulsification, stabilization, and viscosity, which is increasing its application in the food and beverage industry. Thus, the increased consumer demand for natural and clean-label ingredients is expected to drive the demand for gum arabic during the forecast period.

Trend – The increasing use of gum arabic in producing plant-based meat alternatives is identified as the key trend in the market. Gum arabic is becoming extensively popular in the food and beverage industry, with the commercialization of plant-based meat products. Gum arabic stabilizes and emulsifies ingredients to provide the desired texture and structure to plant-based meat substitutes. It increases the water-binding capacity of ingredients to retain moisture and juiciness in the finished food product. With the increasing demand for plant-based meat alternatives, market growth will expand during the forecast period.

Challenge – Fluctuations in the availability of gum arabic will challenge the growth of the market. Acacia trees are the main source of gum arabic. These trees thrive in Africa's arid and semi-arid regions, particularly Sudan and Chad. The growth and yield of these trees are affected by drought risk in these areas. The availability of gum arabic will be hampered by changes in climate and environmental variables, including deforestation and desertification. This will have a direct impact on the prices and the supply chain. All these factors will challenge the growth of the segment.

Gum Arabic Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gum arabic market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gum arabic market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gum gum arabic

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gum arabic market vendors

Gum Arabic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 435.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agrigum International Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., ASIYLA GUM Co. SARL, Colony Gums Inc., Farbest Brands, Foodchem International Corp., Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Gum Arabic Co Nigeria Ltd., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, NEXIRA, RR Srl, Alpha Agriculture Processing Co. Ltd., Jumbo Trading Co. Ltd., Morouj Commodities UK Ltd., and SOMAR Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

