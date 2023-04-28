Gum Arabic Market to Touch USD 2 Billion by 2030, Attaining a 10.00% CAGR Between 2022 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Gum Arabic Market Research Report Information By Type (Senegalia, Senegal, and Vachellia), By Function (Thickeners, Stabilizers, Gelling Agent, and others) Application [Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care and others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

New York, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Gum Arabic Market Information By Type, Application, Function, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will achieve USD 2 billion by 2030 at an 10.00% CAGR.



Market Synopsis:

Gum Arabic, also referred to as meska, acacia gum, and chaar gund/goond, is a naturally occurring emulsifier made from the hardened sap of two different species of acacia trees, Senegalia senegal and Vachellia (Acacia) seyal. Acacia No matter the weather or the soil type, Senegal trees have a reputation for producing in all seasons. They can grow in drier regions because they can withstand drought. When these trees are in poor health, they produce the most high-quality gum acacia. So much so that it has been observed that increasing culture techniques can reduce yield; this type of Gum has several important uses, including as medicine and essential oil, as fuelwood and lumber, as a soil conditioner, for intercropping, and in some cases as an ornamental tree. Nearly all the manufacturers and producers on the global market have been impacted by this pandemic, which has had an immediate effect on demand there.

Depending on their purpose, they can be classified as a coating agent, gelling agent, fat replacer, thickener, textured, stabilizer, and more. Gum Arabic is an ingredient in many goods, such as beverages, dairy products, candies, sauces and dressings, baked goods, and other goods. The Indian subcontinent and the west coast of Africa both have acacia trees. Due to a lack of raw materials and changes in the price of Gum Arabic products, the global market for Gum Arabic may experience limitations. A coronavirus outbreak recently presented a significant obstacle for the global gum Arabic market. Nearly all the manufacturers and producers on the global market have been impacted by this pandemic, which has had an immediate effect on demand there. Due to a lack of raw materials and changes in the price of Gum Arabic products, the global market for Gum Arabic may experience restrictions. A coronavirus outbreak recently presented a significant obstacle for the global gum Arabic market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 2 Billion CAGR 10.00% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Function, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers A growing number of domestic vendors and increasing e-commerce channels Increasing gum Arabic applications in different industries

Market Competitive Landscape:

The pivotal companies in the gum Arabic market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Alland & Robert S.A

Dar Savanna Ltd

Ashland Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Agrigum International Limited

Farbest Brands

Alpha Agricultural Processing Co. LTD

SOMAR Corporation

Kerry Group plc

Tic Gums Inc

The Gums and Colloids Group

Nexira

Hawkins Watts Limited

E. Roeper GmbH

Harvest Gum Ltd

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

During the research period, gum Arabic is anticipated to grow significantly due to the growing demand for organic materials in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, gum Arabic products contain a lot of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and bowel movements. The amount that consumers spend on food choices and fiber-rich food products is rising, especially in bakery applications, which is driving the global market. This can be caused by rising consumer spending power and sizeable expenditures in the drinks and confectionery industries in developing nations like China and India. The market is being benefited by several key trends, including the expansion of the bakery industries in several Asian and South American nations and the rise in sales of natural and useful ingredients used in bakery goods.

As a result, more people are using Gum Arabic. As an alternative, Gum Arabic is frequently used as a thickening agent to manufacture gum Arabic s. Gum Arabic powder is additionally utilized as a binder in producing watercolor paints, as an adhesive in rolling papers, and as an additive in ceramic glazes. Furthermore, the production of confections, beverages, baked goods, and dairy products all use Gum Arabic as a microencapsulating agent. Manufacturers and producers even emphasize Gum Arabic's nutritional advantages in their marketing materials. Additionally, gum Arabic products' organic nature and high fiber content contribute to their popularity.

Market Restraints:

Due to a lack of raw materials and changes in the price of Gum Arabic products, the global market for Gum Arabic may experience limitations. A coronavirus outbreak recently presented a significant obstacle for the global gum Arabic market. Nearly all the manufacturers and producers on the global market have been impacted by this pandemic, which has had an immediate effect on demand there.

COVID 19 Analysis:

Due to a lack of raw materials and changes in the price of Gum Arabic products, the global market for Gum Arabic may experience limitations. A coronavirus outbreak recently presented a significant obstacle for the global gum Arabic market. Nearly all the manufacturers and producers on the global market have been impacted by this pandemic, which has had an immediate effect on demand there. Due to a lack of raw materials and changes in the price of Gum Arabic products, the global market for Gum Arabic may experience limitations. A coronavirus outbreak recently presented a significant obstacle for the global gum Arabic market. Nearly all the manufacturers and producers on the global market have been impacted by this pandemic, directly affecting the global market.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the market includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, and personal care. By type, the market includes Senegalia, Senegal, and Vachellia. By function, the market includes thickeners, stabilizers, and gelling agents.

Regional Insights:

An important market share is held by the Gum Arabic market in Europe. Gum Arabic is highly sought after in the region as an additive in the food and beverage sector. The market is expanding due to the rising demand for organic and natural food products. The increasing popularity of Gum Arabic as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the beauty products and pharmaceutical industries is another factor driving the gum Arabic market in Europe. A further factor in the expansion of the market is the region's abundance of food and beverage producers. Europe's top markets for Gum Arabic include the UK, Germany, and France. The UK Gum Arabic market grew fastest in the European region, while the Germany Gum Arabic market had the largest market share. From 2022 to 2030, North America's market for Gum Arabic is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR growth. For the duration of the research, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share for food-grade Gum Arabic.

