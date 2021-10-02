U.S. markets closed

Gum Market Records a CAGR of 3.42% by 2025 | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gum market is set to grow by USD 5.68 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 3.42% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Gum Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Gum Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Global Gum Market - Receive the latest sample report now!


Factors such as new product launches, and increased marketing & promotional initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gum market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Gum Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Type

  • Geography


Gum Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the global gum market include FITGUM, Functional Gums Srl, Hager and Werken GmbH, and Co. KG, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Simply Gum Inc., and The Hershey Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques may threaten the growth of the market.

The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques may threaten the growth of the market.


Related Reports:
Functional Chewing Gum Market -The functional chewing gum market has the potential to grow by USD 2.06 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Download a free sample report now!


Agar-agar Gum Market -The agar-agar gum market has the potential to grow by USD 33.24 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.51%. Download a free sample report now!

Gum Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gum market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gum market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gum market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gum market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis to help the industry leaders navigaste their business through the new normal.

Gum Market Scope


Gum Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.80

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Japan, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

FITGUM, Functional Gums Srl, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Simply Gum Inc., and The Hershey Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gum-market-records-a-cagr-of-3-42-by-2025--new-product-launches-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301389274.html

SOURCE Technavio

