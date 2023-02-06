U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the gum and wood chemicals market are Royal Oak Enterprises, Hickory Specialties, Campfire Charcoal, Abbey Color, Arizona Chemical, Borregaard Ligno Tech, Braaistar, Ceresking EcologyandTech, Deqing Yinlong Industrial, and E and C Charcoal.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281560/?utm_source=GNW


The global gum and wood chemicals market will grow from $356.76 billion in 2022 to $397.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The gum and wood chemicals market is expected to grow from $581.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The gum and wood chemicals market consists of the sales of hardwood and softwood distillation products, wood and naval stores, charcoal, natural dyestuffs, and natural tanning materials.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The gum and wood chemicals refer to adhesive chemicals used to bind and protect woods. The gum and wood chemicals are produced from wood scraps, stumps, gum from live trees, and byproducts from wood pulp mills.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the gum and wood chemicals market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the gum and wood chemicals market.

The regions covered in the gum and wood chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main products of gum and wood chemicals are gum arabic, guar gum, wood chemicals, charcoal, and tannic acid.Charcoal is defined as a black and hard material that is similar to coal and can be used as a fuel.

It is formed by heating wood or other types of organic matter in the absence of air.The various end-user industries of gum and wood chemicals include commercial, industrial, and household.

The main sales channels of gum and wood chemicals are direct sales and distributors.

Rising demand for gum Arabic contributed to the growth of the gum and wood chemicals market.Gum Arabic is a natural and flexible ingredient used in food, drinks, and chemical products.

Gum Arabic is produced in African nations and is mainly used in the food industry.Additionally, it is used as a stabilizer, binder, and emulsifier in soft drinks, wine, and liquor.

It also finds its applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, printing, ceramics, photosensitive chemicals, textiles, paper, ink, paints, and adhesives. For instance, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), a leading data visualization tool for international trade data, in 2020, France stood as the top importer of gum Arabic with an import value of $66.9 million, followed by the United States with $53 million, Germany with $22.3 million, the UK with $18.6 million, and India with $18.2 million. Thus, the rising demand for gum Arabic contributed to the growth of the gum and wood chemicals market.

Government regulations affecting charcoal production are expected to limit the growth of the gum and wood chemicals market.Charcoal making involves cutting down trees that have adverse effects on the ecosystem.

Diverse state agencies make regulations related to the production, use, and transition of charcoal.The Indian Forest Act, 1927 defines charcoal as a ""forest produce,"" and according to this act, in the reserve forests, consuming, collecting, and expelling charcoal is an offense.

For instance, according to Down to Earth, an India-based fortnightly magazine, in 2021, coal production declined by 3.3% to 337.52 million tons, due to the restrictions and lockdowns imposed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In October 2020, UFP Industries Inc, a US-based wood products company acquired Fire Retardant Chemical Technologies LLC for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition added new technologies in wood chemicals to UFP Industries’ business and helps it to innovate in the future.

Fire Retardant Chemical Technologies LLC is a US-based company that develops high-performance chemicals for wood preservation.

The countries covered in the gum and wood chemicals market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The gum and wood chemicals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gum and wood chemicals market statistics, including gum and wood chemicals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gum and wood chemicals market share, detailed gum and wood chemicals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gum and wood chemicals industry. This gum and wood chemicals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281560/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


