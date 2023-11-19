From gumbo to ice cream, these Topeka entrepreneurs walked away winners in pitch contest

This pitch competition centered on creating an opportunity for all.

And creating the opportunity for everyone to experience a gourmet comfort dish is what first-place winner Chef Lamona Scroggins will focus on.

The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka had an Equity and Opportunity Pitch Competition on Thursday to let small business owners present their products to three local judges. They were competing for a portion of a $38,000 prize pool.

Lamona Scroggins, left, and Nicole Malone, middle, stand with Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership. Scroggins and Malone were awarded $15,000 Thursday for Chef Lamona's dining and catering business.

Second chance leads to first-place prize

Scroggins joined forces with business partner Nicole Malone, and “fine dining in a truck” became a reality on Sept. 26, The Capital-Journal reported in 2020.

Since then, the business has grown rapidly with charcuterie boards, drop-off and full-service catering. Now, the business has a chance to place its locally loved gumbo in grocery stores.

Scroggins participated in last year's pitch contest but didn't place. She said she's confident in her product, and that's why she returned.

"We believe in our product," Scroggins said. "We believe in what we're selling, and the goal is to get it out there and we're not going to stop until we do it."

Scroggins secured $15,000 from Thursday's the pitch contest to make that expansion into stores possible. Scroggins told The Capital-Journal one of the first things money will be put toward is packaging and getting FDA approval.

Chef Lamona will offer chicken and sausage gumbo; a shrimp, chicken and sausage option; as well as a vegetarian option. The plan is for her frozen gumbos to be taken home and prepared according to directions, making her coveted creole cuisine even more accessible.

At left, Lamona Scroggins and Nicole Malone, with Chef Lamona, answer questions about their homemade frozen gumbo idea at Thursday's GTP Equity and Opportunity Pitch Competition.

Financial, ice cream and dog treat businesses were runners-up

Competing alongside Scroggins were nine entrepreneurs and new business owners.

The second-place winner was Fatima Luthi, owner of The Grind Coaching & Consulting. Luthi was awarded $10,000 for a new mobile app for her consulting business.

"I'm very proud for our company, ourselves, those that support us," Luthi told The Capital-Journal. "In the end, we couldn't be more thankful for the support that Greater Topeka Partnership offers."

Third-place winner Estaban Polanco was awarded $8,000 for his Paletas Royal ice cream, a Mexico-inspired sweet treat.

Jaime Davis, owner of Topeka Treats, was awarded $5,000 for fourth place. Her business is a dog treat bakery.

Third-place winner Estaban Polanco was awarded $8,000 for his Paletas Royal ice cream Thursday at the GTP Equity Business and Pitch competition.

Other business owners competing included the following:

• Stacey Briggs, The Golden Bubbler.

• Ebony White, Inspire Company Candles.

• Erin Young, Calm Catalyst.

• Angelique Taylor, AO Nola Praline Candy.

• Alberto Jammont, Unforgettable Events.

• Misha Reed, Yoga on The Go.

Judges for the competition included Leslie Fleuranges, owner of Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel; Nadia Arbelo, interim regional director of Washburn's Small Business Development Center; and Heather Graves, owner of Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa and Onyx Cafe.

Pitch contest helps 'bridge the gap for entrepreneurs'

Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership, said there were great presentations across the community.

"We want to make sure that we start growing internally and I think that this is a great start to getting to that next level," Washington said. "Growing businesses in our community and saying, 'That was made here in Topeka!'"

From left, Nadia Arbelo, Heather Graves and Leslie Fleuranges were the three judges Thursday at the Greater Topeka Partnership Equity and Business Pitch competition.

She said one of the goals for the pitch contest has been to help bridge the gap that exists for many diverse entrepreneurs when it comes to accessing capital.

“I’m happy to say we’ve done that," Washington said, "while providing greater exposure to entrepreneurship for some and increased visibility of disadvantages many minority entrepreneurs continue to face today."

