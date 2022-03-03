U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

GumGum Introduces Mindset Matrix - A Framework For the Future of Digital Advertising Without Personal Data

GumGum
·3 min read
GumGum
GumGum

The Mindset Matrix outlines how advertisers can harness a consumer’s frame of mind through contextual, creative, and attention technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum, a contextual-first advertising technology company, introduces The Mindset Matrix, a framework for the future of digital advertising outlining how advertisers can deliver engaging and effective ad campaigns, in current and emerging environments, without the need of the cookie or personal data.

The industry is moving into a new era, one that requires a shift in how advertisers think about reaching and connecting with people in digital environments. Rather than base their targeting efforts off past behaviors - the future of digital advertising will rely on meeting people in the moment and aligning advertisements with someone’s present frame of mind.

“The truth is we don’t need to know who you are in order to deliver relevant and effective advertising. As human beings we naturally move in micro-moments, floating from one topic to another. We believe that digital advertising should be able to move with us and be something, helps us find what we need or didn’t even know we needed, and that adds to the overall experience. The Mindset Matrix is a framework that helps advertisers make that shift, while being just as effective and doesn’t require the use of personal data,” said GumGum’s, CEO, Phil Schraeder.

The Mindset Matrix framework, defined as the environment in which ad effectiveness develops, is made up of three components:

  • True Contextual Understanding: Uses all the signals within an environment (text, image, video, audio) to understand the entire digital environment, allowing advertisers the ability to put the right ad in the right context (place, time, near a related topic etc.), and increases ad relevance with more precision.

  • Smart Ad Creatives: Creative can be smarter now with the support of contextual and attention. These smart ads create a cohesive experience between content and advertisement that enhance the audience's experience rather than detract from it.

  • Attention Measurement & Optimization: Measuring the actual attention an ad drives is a human centric, quality metric that captures a person’s relative interest (or not) in that ad at that moment. As such, it’s a remarkable feedback loop on ad relevance and proof that we’ve found the match between the right creative and the right context.

“Each of these components are individually important aspects of any ad campaign but when tied together have the opportunity to influence and inform the other, creating a powerful understanding of a person's frame of mind in each unique digital environment. This model allows advertisers to meet people when they are in an active frame of mind — the right headspace to pay attention and take action – and do so in a way that is cookieless, identity free and future proof,” Schraeder goes on to say.

Through robust company development and strategic acquisitions, GumGum has demonstrated a clear understanding of the importance of the Mindset Matrix in advertising. The Mindset Matrix should be used as a foundation by advertisers as a marketing playbook of the future.

To view GumGum’s The Mindset Matrix: The Blueprint for the Future of Digital Advertising, click https://bit.ly/3IBSkhG. For more information, please visit GumGum’s website or reach out to pr@gumgum.com.

About GumGum
GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising and sports industries. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine uses computer vision and natural language processing technologies to scan text, images and videos when evaluating digital content. Combining our contextual advertising intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum’s advertising solutions deliver industry leading efficiency, accuracy and performance.



  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Navistar eyes more potential SA expansion as it gears up for production

    Navistar is nearing the launch of its commercial truck production in San Antonio as it ramps up for a roll out over the coming weeks. Navistar plans to launch production operations in South San Antonio with a single shift operating on a five-day schedule and with a team of about 620 employees. The plant will initially have the capacity to produce 50 commercial trucks per day.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • Exclusive - Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite - sources

    The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be Seized in GermanyRussia’s invasion of

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Drivers 'blown away' by spiking gas prices as Ukraine-Russia crisis fires up oil

    Gas prices are marching toward $4 per gallon, and in California are already above that level, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts oil prices on a tear.

  • Ford CFO: We want to be 'a first mover' in the EV space

    Ford foresees electric vehicles representing half of global production volume by 2030, with a redefined operation in order to outperform legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Honeywell rolls out flexible workplace policies as employees return from remote work

    Honeywell International Inc. has announced new work-life balance protocols as employees have returned to regular work routines following Covid-19 closures.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Tech stocks have struggled in 2022, but these companies could reward long-term investors for years to come.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.