GumGum Introduces Mindset Matrix - A Framework For the Future of Digital Advertising Without Personal Data

The Mindset Matrix outlines how advertisers can harness a consumer’s frame of mind through contextual, creative, and attention technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum , a contextual-first advertising technology company, introduces The Mindset Matrix, a framework for the future of digital advertising outlining how advertisers can deliver engaging and effective ad campaigns, in current and emerging environments, without the need of the cookie or personal data.



The industry is moving into a new era, one that requires a shift in how advertisers think about reaching and connecting with people in digital environments. Rather than base their targeting efforts off past behaviors - the future of digital advertising will rely on meeting people in the moment and aligning advertisements with someone’s present frame of mind.

“The truth is we don’t need to know who you are in order to deliver relevant and effective advertising. As human beings we naturally move in micro-moments, floating from one topic to another. We believe that digital advertising should be able to move with us and be something, helps us find what we need or didn’t even know we needed, and that adds to the overall experience. The Mindset Matrix is a framework that helps advertisers make that shift, while being just as effective and doesn’t require the use of personal data,” said GumGum’s, CEO, Phil Schraeder.

The Mindset Matrix framework, defined as the environment in which ad effectiveness develops, is made up of three components:

True Contextual Understanding: Uses all the signals within an environment (text, image, video, audio) to understand the entire digital environment, allowing advertisers the ability to put the right ad in the right context (place, time, near a related topic etc.), and increases ad relevance with more precision.





Smart Ad Creatives: Creative can be smarter now with the support of contextual and attention. These smart ads create a cohesive experience between content and advertisement that enhance the audience's experience rather than detract from it.





Attention Measurement & Optimization: Measuring the actual attention an ad drives is a human centric, quality metric that captures a person’s relative interest (or not) in that ad at that moment. As such, it’s a remarkable feedback loop on ad relevance and proof that we’ve found the match between the right creative and the right context.



“Each of these components are individually important aspects of any ad campaign but when tied together have the opportunity to influence and inform the other, creating a powerful understanding of a person's frame of mind in each unique digital environment. This model allows advertisers to meet people when they are in an active frame of mind — the right headspace to pay attention and take action – and do so in a way that is cookieless, identity free and future proof,” Schraeder goes on to say.

Through robust company development and strategic acquisitions, GumGum has demonstrated a clear understanding of the importance of the Mindset Matrix in advertising. The Mindset Matrix should be used as a foundation by advertisers as a marketing playbook of the future.

To view GumGum’s The Mindset Matrix: The Blueprint for the Future of Digital Advertising, click https://bit.ly/3IBSkhG. For more information, please visit GumGum’s website or reach out to pr@gumgum.com.

About GumGum

GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising and sports industries. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine uses computer vision and natural language processing technologies to scan text, images and videos when evaluating digital content. Combining our contextual advertising intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum’s advertising solutions deliver industry leading efficiency, accuracy and performance.







