U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,738.57
    +1,759.52 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.61
    +57.88 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.95
    +43.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Omega Fatty Acids, Vitamins), By End User (Adults, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Store-, Non-store-based), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134849/?utm_source=GNW

Gummy Market Growth & Trends

The global gummy market size is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2028., expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The advent of organic, clean, and natural formulated gummy supplements by key market participants; coupled with increasing customer demand for nutrition with taste and flavor is a major factor fueling the market growth.

Gummies are easy to chew and can be consumed on the go, thereby providing an easy supplementation solution during busy working schedules for adult consumers. Besides, gummies are highly popular among kids due to the availability of different flavors, colors, and attractive shapes.

Moreover, the prevailing trend of adopting preventive healthcare measures by parents since the birth of a baby is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the busy lifestyle of individuals has encouraged on-the-go eating habits; thus, a shifting focus towards an alternative form of nutrients which is expected to stimulate growth for convenient and easy-to-swallow gummy.

The vitamin gummies segment dominated the market in 2020. With the increasing complexity in consumer dynamics, owing to professional and personal commitments, along with stressful lifestyles and changes in eating habits, consumers are seeking dietary supplements to meet the daily vitamins & minerals requirement.

The increasing availability of gummy supplements for various health conditions, including heart health, brain health, or in nutricosmetic categories, such as skincare and hair care, is expected to augment the market growth. Moreover, prenatal vitamin gummies utilized by women during pregnancy are expected to boost the growth of the vitamin gummies segment in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028 growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of highly populous countries, such as China and India, where awareness regarding preventive health is increasing along with several untapped markets, such as Southeast Asian nations, is expected to boost the product demand in the region.

Non-store-based distribution channels, such as online distribution and network marketing or direct selling, are witnessing robust growth in the market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet coupled with the convenience of shopping and lucrative discounts offered by e-commerce platforms are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Gummy Market Report Highlights
• In 2020, the vitamins application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 55% on account of high consumption of vitamin gummies due to benefits, such as enhanced bone, teeth & ophthalmic health and improvement in overall immunity
• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to high product awareness and high per capita spending on healthcare & wellness
• The non-store distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
• Easy availability of a wide range of brands, increasing internet penetration in developing economies, and convenience offered by online platforms are the key factors driving the segment growth
• Many companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) as it allows brands to focus more on research & development, product distribution, and branding & marketing activities
• In addition, outsourcing also reduces capital-intensive operations, such as the construction of their manufacturing unit, staff training, raw material procurement, procurement of machines, regulatory approvals, and certifications
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134849/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi move, attributing it to factors including increased competition and a

  • Fauci says Moderna boosters might not be ready by September 20

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters will "likely meet" the administration's deadline of September 20 to begin administering third doses to adults.

  • UK car sales weakest since 2013 in August as supply chain issues continue

    The market was hit by constrained supply as the global shortage of semiconductors, an issue born of the pandemic, continues to undermine production volumes.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • U.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida

    Damage to oil production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico kept output largely halted on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). About 1.6 million barrels of crude oil remained offline, with only about 100,000 barrels added since Saturday. Another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output also was shut-in, the regulator said.

  • The controversy surrounding ivermectin

    Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Shortages and summer slowdown hit car sales – live updates

    Logistics boss demands quicker truck driver training to ease shortages UK car sales were 22pc lower in August year-on-year FTSE opens higher German factory orders beat expectations US markets closed for Labor Day Roger Bootle: Back to school triggers memories of the run up to the financial crisis Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Mahindra Logistics MD, CEO on Tackling the Supply Chain Crunch

    Sep.05 -- Mahindra Logistics MD & CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan, discusses the supply chain, carbon neutrality, and Flipkart partnership. He joins Rishaad Salamat and Juliette Saly on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Interview occurred on September 3, 2021)

  • Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Endeavour Mining plc ( TSE:EDV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

    President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability for those who received the Moderna vaccine.