Gummy Market Size Worth $42.06 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gummy market size is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The advent of organic, clean, and natural formulated gummy supplements by key market participants; coupled with increasing customer demand for nutrition with taste and flavor is a major factor fueling the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Gummies are easy to chew and can be consumed on the go, thereby providing an easy supplementation solution during busy working schedules for adult consumers. Besides, gummies are highly popular among kids due to the availability of different flavors, colors, and attractive shapes.

Moreover, the prevailing trend of adopting preventive healthcare measures by parents since the birth of a baby is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the busy lifestyle of individuals has encouraged on-the-go eating habits; thus, a shifting focus towards an alternative form of nutrients which is expected to stimulate growth for convenient and easy-to-swallow gummy.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In 2020, the vitamins application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 55% on account of high consumption of vitamin gummies due to benefits, such as enhanced bone, teeth & ophthalmic health and improvement in overall immunity

  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to high product awareness and high per capita spending on healthcare & wellness

  • The non-store distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • Easy availability of a wide range of brands, increasing internet penetration in developing economies, and convenience offered by online platforms are the key factors driving the segment growth

  • Many companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) as it allows brands to focus more on research & development, product distribution, and branding & marketing activities

  • In addition, outsourcing also reduces capital-intensive operations, such as the construction of their manufacturing unit, staff training, raw material procurement, procurement of machines, regulatory approvals, and certifications.

Read 138 page market research report, "Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Omega Fatty Acids, Vitamins), By End User (Adults, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Store-, Non-store-based), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The vitamin gummies segment dominated the market in 2020. With the increasing complexity in consumer dynamics, owing to professional and personal commitments, along with stressful lifestyles and changes in eating habits, consumers are seeking dietary supplements to meet the daily vitamins & minerals requirement.

The increasing availability of gummy supplements for various health conditions, including heart health, brain health, or in nutricosmetic categories, such as skincare and hair care, is expected to augment the market growth. Moreover, prenatal vitamin gummies utilized by women during pregnancy are expected to boost the growth of the vitamin gummies segment in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028 growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of highly populous countries, such as China and India, where awareness regarding preventive health is increasing along with several untapped markets, such as Southeast Asian nations, is expected to boost the product demand in the region.

Non-store-based distribution channels, such as online distribution and network marketing or direct selling, are witnessing robust growth in the market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet coupled with the convenience of shopping and lucrative discounts offered by e-commerce platforms are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gummy market on the basis of application, end user, distribution channel, and region:

  • Gummy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Gummy End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Gummy Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Gummy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Gummy Market

  • Procaps Group

  • Santa Cruz Nutritional

  • Amapharm

  • Herbaland Canada

  • Allseps Pty. Ltd.

  • Vitux AS

  • Boscogen, Inc.

  • Bettera Brands, LLC

  • NutraStar Manufacturing Ltd.

  • Better Nutritionals

  • Prime Health Ltd.

  • AJES Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Lactonova

  • SMPNutra.com

  • Lexicare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

  • Superior Supplement Manufacturing

  • Well Aliments

  • Supplement Factory Ltd.

  • Vitakem Nutraceutical, Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry:

  • Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market The global non-alcoholic beverage market size was valued at USD 967.3 billion in 2016. The market is anticipated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.8% in the coming years. Owing to factors such as rising disposable income, population growth, and changing lifestyle.

  • U.S. Soft Drinks Market The U.S. soft drinks market size was valued at USD 253.7 billion in 2016. U.S. market accounted for about 28.0% of the global market revenue in 2015.

  • Organic Beverages Market The global organic beverages market size was valued at USD 20.31 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products is expected to drive demand.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gummy-market-size-worth-42-06-billion-by-2028--cagr-12-6-grand-view-research-inc-301363274.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

