The gummy supplements market is projected to reach US$ 16,510.39 million by 2028 from US$ 9,467.04 million in 2021

ReportLinker

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 3% during 2021–2028. Gummies are one of the fastest-growing trends in dietary supplements, and their growth is attracting new entrants. Contract manufacturers for gummy supplements are now receiving orders for products that move beyond conventional nutritional ingredients, such as minerals and vitamins.

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gummy Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289909/?utm_source=GNW





The change in ingredients is prompting continual innovation in gummy processes and formulas.Manufacturers are working on organic and non-GMO claims, reducing artificial ingredients, animal ingredients, and sugar in gummy supplements.



The gummy supplements market has key players constantly working on product innovation that require niche expertise, production capacity, and suitable equipment. The increasing differentiated product offerings in gummy format are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



Based on type, the gummy supplements market is segmented into digestive health, heart health, immune health, stress management, brain health, skin health, healthy aging, sports nutrition, weight loss, multivitamins, single vitamins, probiotics, men’s health, women’s health, others. The multivitamins segment accounted for the largest share, whereas the market for the stress management segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Multivitamin supplements may contribute to being an essential part of the daily intake of individuals who cannot maintain a regular dosage of micronutrients through food.This is especially relevant in children as 45% of deaths among children under 5 years are linked to undernutrition, as per the data published by the WHO.



The growing consumer awareness regarding the undernutrition of micronutrients is contributing significantly to the demand for multivitamins.

Moreover, most multivitamin supplements are packed with various vitamins and other essential nutrients that fulfill proper daily dietary nutrition requirements.Thus, multivitamins are preferred as they provide overall nutrition in a single product.



Multivitamins supplements are available in the gummy format, making them easy to consume on a daily basis.



By region, the gummy supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the market’s largest share, and Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



APAC comprises several countries, such as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.In this region, the growing awareness about gummy supplements and increasing health consciousness among people are the major drivers for the gummy supplements market.



Due to the various health benefits of gummy supplements, such as the assistance in enhancing the intake of essential nutritional components in the human body, a rising demand for these nutritional aids among the populace has been observed.



Bayer AG; Church & Dwight, Inc.; Pharmavite LLC; Herbaland Naturals Inc.; Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; Life Science Nutritionals; Nature’s Bounty; Nature’s Way Products LLC; The Clorox Company; and Zanon Vitamec are the players operating in the gummy supplements market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. The companies have their presence in the developing regions, which provides lucrative opportunities for the gummy supplements market growth. The market players are developing high-quality and innovative products to meet customers’ requirements.



The overall gummy supplements market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the gummy supplements market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289909/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



