Gummy Vitamin Market Size to grow by USD 5.06 billion | Availability of Gummy Supplements for Children Emerges as Key Trend | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "Gummy Vitamin Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 11.38% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA).

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The gummy vitamin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing on social media platforms and new product launches to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are launching innovative products and solutions to strengthen their market positions and presence in the minds of target audiences. For instance, Amway Corp. offers Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY undernutrition which is a multivitamin-mineral gummy.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amway Corp.

  • Bayer AG

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Hero Nutritionals Inc.

  • Honest Co. Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Pharmavite LLC

  • Power Gummies

  • Unilever Group

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of gummy vitamin market. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for gummy vitamins in APAC. The presence of a large consumer base that is increasingly paying attention to their health in countries such as China and India will facilitate the gummy vitamin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for gummy vitamin market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/gummy-vitamin-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The online distribution channel segment held the largest gummy vitamin market share in 2021. The segment's popularity is growing mainly due to the increase in the number of websites offering a wide range of gummy vitamins at low cost than those available offline. In addition, gummy vitamin market players are involved in the omnichannel retailing format deploying both online and offline channels to expand their visibility among customers, which will also help in increasing their revenue.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Trend & Challenge:

The availability of gummy supplements for children is one of the key trends likely to influence the market's growth during the forecast period. Parents are resorting to easily chewable nutraceutical products available in different formats, shapes, and flavors, such as gummy supplements that come in many attractive shapes, such as bears, fruits, and flowers. In addition, companies are providing organic ingredient-based gummy supplements for children to expand their customer base. For instance, in August 2021, Nature's Truth expanded its line of vitamin gummies with three products focused on children's needs. These factors will eventually boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of production due to the low availability of raw materials for naturally-sourced vitamins. Operational hindrances in the availability of raw materials in the recent past have resulted in interference with the efficient supply of vitamins A and E. Furthermore, additional costs of production caused due to the formulation of gummy supplements infused with additional nutrients, flavors, and colors will also result in a hindering factor to the gummy vitamin market's growth.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the gummy vitamin market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Vitamin C Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gummy Vitamin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.38

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Honest Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, Power Gummies, and Unilever Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amway Corp.

  • Bayer AG

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Hero Nutritionals Inc.

  • Honest Co. Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Pharmavite LLC

  • Power Gummies

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gummy-vitamin-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-06-billion--availability-of-gummy-supplements-for-children-emerges-as-key-trend--technavio-301480717.html

SOURCE Technavio

