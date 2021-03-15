U.S. markets closed

Gumroad wants to make equity crowdfunding mainstream

Natasha Mascarenhas
·7 min read

Gumroad, a startup that helps creators sell their work, is raising $6 million at a $100 million valuation. While $1 million of that total is reserved for AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant and Basecamp founder Jason Fried, the remaining $5 million is being raised with a twist: anyone willing to fork over at least $100 bucks can invest in the round.

Founded by Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad is using a new SEC regulation, passed today, that increases the maximum amount of money that can be raised in an equity crowdfunding campaign. Now, investors and founders can raise up to $5 million per year from crowdfunding, up from $1.07 million the year prior.

The increase might not turn heads in a world of $90+ billion valuations, but Lavingia thinks the new rules could revitalize a path to raising capital for venture capitalists and founders alike. Unaccredited investors -- whether its users, friends or non-accredited investors -- could become the new limited partners.

“If this works, startup founders will start to be able to go direct more frequently,” Lavingia said.

Despite venture capital growing as an asset class, alternative ways to raise are becoming increasingly popular to help founders maintain ownership and to access capital.

Up until this point, Gumroad has raised more than $8 million from investors, including Kleiner Perkins, First Round, Max Levchin and SV Angel, as well as others, since 2011. But today marks what Lavingia views as a long-term shift in how Gumroad raises capital. If all goes well, Gumroad will continue raising via crowdfunding on an annual basis until it goes public.

Now that companies can raise $5 million per year through crowdfunding, platforms like WeFunder, StartEngine, SeedInvest and Republic, which Lavingia is using, have a better chance to shake up the modern fundraise.

So far, Gumroad has raised $3.4 million of its $5 million goal across commitments from 3,458 investors. Investors in the crowdfund include part-time creators on Gumroad, Lavingia’s Twitter followers, YouTubers, as well as Figma founder Dylan Field and partners from VC firms. In order to promote a diversity of investors, Gumroad has capped total investments from individuals at $1,000 for the first few days.

A report card for the SEC’s new equity crowdfunding rules

The startup is giving up 6% of ownership as part of the financing event, and the investors will only receive equity stakes once the SAFE note turns into a round. This process could take a year, Lavingia said. The conversion round to make it happen could be an IPO, acquisition or $10 million priced round. The priced round will likely happen next year through a Reg A round, the annual limit of which is $75 million, the founder said.

The SAFE’s cap is placed at a present-day 3.5x revenue multiple. In 2020, Gumroad brought in $9.2 million in net revenue, up 87% from the year prior, generating $1.08 million in net profit, up 286% from the year prior.

Background

The new, higher crowdfunding investing cap has some downsides, according to institutional investors. A simple one is that it is an administrative burden to give hundreds of people equity in your company for a small amount of money. Another issue, one investor told TechCrunch, is that institutional investors are sometimes experts in investment areas, which is helpful in a way hundreds of smaller investors might not be. Finally, the max of crowdfunding is still $5 million a year, so the method may be less effective for later-stage companies like, say, Stripe, which needs traditional investors to buy in.

Despite these concerns, the recent Gumroad raise is a continuation of two trends of which Lavingia has been on the forefront: building in public and the democratization of venture capital. He livestreams every Gumroad board meeting through Clubhouse and Zoom, and shares business metrics that most private companies decline to report, such as revenue and profit. (In fact, I knew about this plan to raise months ago after reading one of his newsletters.)

Readers will also remember that Lavingia was one of the first people to use the AngelList platform to create a rolling fund, which uses a 506(c) SEC regulation that allows investors to publicly solicit investments on an ongoing basis. The move was met with controversy at first, since venture capital funds have historically been raised behind closed doors.

Crowdfunding limits are poised to change next week, but most VCs aren’t paying attention — yet

“People were upset at the rolling fund, so imagine when they see that you are cutting out the whole industry [of venture capital],” Lavingia said, referring to a conversation he had with AngelList’s Ravikant.

One thing to be wary of, Lavingia says, is the Testing the Waters dynamic. Under Reg CF and A+, startups are able to differentiate between offering and selling securities. Offering simply allows a founder to “test the waters” and see if interest is there for a crowdfunded round. Despite this guardrail, commitments aren’t capital. For example, a startup could get $1 million in commitments but wind up only raising $100,000, Lavingia said. The conversion rate for intended buys versus actual buys could leave some founders in a thorny spot.

His way for combating this is to be obvious about red flags and transparent, which is already in line with Gumroad’s thesis.

“I preceded this fundraise with a blog post that I’m the only person who works on Gumroad as an employee,” he said. “I want to scare off anyone who is like this is weird [from investing].”

Other than Lavingia, Backstage Capital’s Arlan Hamilton has used Republic to crowdfund her firm’s operating fees. Hamilton made history earlier this month when she raised $1 million in eight hours for her fund. Today, she similarly opened up investments in her firm in light of the new cap and has already closed $2.4 million.

When Hamilton spoke about the raise at TC Sessions: Justice, she said she expects another asset class to be born because venture is a “broken” and “old” system.

“I’ll probably pivot Backstage, we’ll find ways and we’ve already started,” she said. “If you look at our raise we did in the Republic, it didn’t exist the way we wanted it to exist, this ability to go to the crowd as a fund.”

“The way it starts is not by a normal person doing it,” Lavingia said. “It’s by someone who is at the tip of the spear, someone who has an interesting angle, and then it gets sort of democratized over time.”

The fact that a founder turned part-time venture capitalist is using crowdfunding to raise money for his own company is a meta headache on its own. But the founder sees this as an opportunity to make crowdfunding mainstream and an attractive asset class.

Long-term, a public crowdfunding round in startups could be just a small drop in a startup’s financing pre-exit, but one that could empower thousands of normal people to own startup equity for the first time.

“I’m basically trying to become a private-market Chamath,” he said, referring to the billionaire behind Social Capital credited with the recent boom in popularity around SPACs. “I want to build a huge brand associated with investing in private equities, startups, and having an army of people that I can use and wield in different ways.”

Gumroad founder Sahil Lavingia launches new seed fund in collaboration with AngelList

    Beginning Monday, startups can raise up to $5 million every year from ordinary people who can get a proportionate slice of the company in return.Why it matters: The changes take effect amid a retail investing mad dash, kicked into high gear by the pandemic and the extra money in (some) people's pockets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It gives regular investors the opportunity to participate in a private company's upside (or the opposite, if a company goes under). Catch up quick: Previously companies had been limited to raising a little more than $1 million in "regulation crowdfunding" per year.This higher threshold could draw a new crop of later-stage companies into the crowdfunding equity trend that may have felt the $1 million wasn't worth the effort. "There's kind of a snowball effect: When more companies do this, they're bringing their audience and customers, which brings in a whole bunch of new investors in the market," says Brian Belley, founder of Crowdwise, an equity crowdfunding research site.Other changes taking effect today: Retail investors are now allowed to invest higher amounts this way each year, and companies can essentially pool crowdfund investors into a single line on the cap table.Companies can also scope out whether there's crowdfunding interest before filing for eligibility, which can be a burdensome process.What they're saying: "It increases the likelihood that good companies raising money from other options will also decide to allow their fans and customers and supporters to invest alongside those same terms," Nick Tommarello, founder of WeFunder, an equity crowdfunding portal. What's going on: Gumroad — a platform that allows creators to get paid for their work — plans to raise $6 million in its latest funding round, it told Crunchbase today. It has already raised $1 million and plans to crowdfund the rest. As of 4 p.m, it had raised more than $3 million from over 4,000 investors. (It's updating these figures on the hour here). Gumroad's CEO Sahil Lavingia tells Axios the company wanted to let creators invest in the platform — it didn't necessarily need the money.What to watch: Whether the eagerness ordinary individuals are displaying for the stock market translates into startup investing enthusiasm, as more cash flows into America's wallets.Yes, but: The slosh of cash cuts both ways. Companies are raising bigger rounds of funding earlier, a nod to the voracious appetite of venture capitalists — which could make crowdfunding less necessary.But these new rules create a bigger outside pool for companies, especially those without as much access to (or who have been rejected by) venture capitalists or angel investors.By the numbers: So far the movement has been teeny, compared to the billions invested in startups each year. Over 1,000 companies raised a record $215 million from equity crowdfunding last year.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rogers Bets Big on Credit Markets in $16 Billion Shaw Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- To finance its $16 billion acquisition of a smaller rival, Rogers Communications Inc. plans to boost its debt load to a level so high that weaker companies would be at risk of being cut to junk. It’s a high-stakes wager that the Canadian telecom company will be able to cut costs and pay down its borrowings quickly after its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.The company is counting on demand for credit to remain strong after Verizon Communications Inc. sold $25 billion of bonds to help finance purchases of 5G airwaves last week. The debt sale, which tied for the sixth largest U.S. high-grade securities offering ever, garnered $109 billion in demand at the peak.Rogers is always looking for opportunities to refinance its debt and that will continue “whether it’s outside or inside this transaction,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale said. The merger’s timing was helped by supportive capital markets, he added. “The bridge financing we received already and the interest that we have in terms of financing this transaction has been immense.”Canada is expected to start a 3500 MHz spectrum auction June 15, a key component in the expansion of 5G telecom services. In the U.S., a rush by communication giants Verizon and AT&T Inc. to buy 5G wireless airwaves has added billions of dollars to the corporate bond sales pipeline.The leverage ratio for the combined Rogers/Shaw company is expected to be just over five times debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which could put pressure on current credit ratings. Leverage will decline in the coming three years to 3.5 times, allowing them to retain an investment-grade credit rating, Rogers’ Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri said in a conference call following the announcement of the agreement.“North of five times debt-Ebitda is an unusually high leverage ratio to see in the investment-grade space. But if anyone knows how to deal well with high amounts of leverage, it’s Rogers.” said Randy Steuart, portfolio manager at Ewing Morris Investment Partners. “Rogers is no stranger to using leverage intelligently and this cash-heavy consideration indicates a very high confidence in the company’s deleveraging path.”Rogers is rated BBB+ by S&P Global Ratings, two steps higher than Shaw Communications. The ratings company put Rogers on watch for a potential downgrade Monday, while Fitch Ratings put its BBB+ score on negative watch and said a downgrade would likely be limited to one notch. “There is high risk to the C$1 billion synergy benefits RCI anticipates over the next couple of years. In our view, the elevated leverage significantly limits the company’s financial flexibility if Ebitda accretion from synergies is delayed,” S&P’s Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos said in an statement Monday. “As a result, we view the credit metrics in line with the weaker end of the ‘BBB’ category and believe they could lead to a two-notch downgrade.”Rogers’ $1 billion of 3.7% bonds due 2049 were among the biggest decliners in the U.S. investment-grade bond market on Monday, widening to 143 basis points more than Treasuries compared with about 126 at the end of last week, according Trace pricing.“We have a high degree of confidence that we can aggressively work down that debt-to-leverage ratio,” Staffieri said. Company management spent “quite a bit of time” with credit rating companies last week, walking them through their financial models, he said.The C$40.50-per-share cash offer has the support of Shaw’s board, the companies said Monday. The proposal represents a 69% premium to Shaw’s most recent closing price. Efficiencies may come from the optimization of the resulting company debt profile, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Butler said.Rogers has retained Bank of America Corp’s BofA Securities and Barclays Plc as its financial advisers for the transaction while Shaw has hired TD Securities Inc.Bank of America is also providing the company with a C$19 billion bridge loan to finance the deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The transaction, one of the largest single-source M&A loans provided in Canada, will be syndicated, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The loan may be refinanced with a mix of bonds and term loans in currencies including Canadian and U.S. dollars, one of the people said.A representative for BofA declined to comment.“The deal is aimed at boosting Rogers’ presence in Western Canada and building a true, national footprint for 5G,” Butler said. “The deal also provides Rogers greater scale efficiencies from an operational standpoint.”U.S.Junk bonds are about $9 billion away from making this the second busiest March on record for issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With more than $27 billion already sold this month, that could happen as soon as this week with more companies expected to hit the market to lock in low borrowing costs.Six companies tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond marketProjections for the week call for around $35 billion with a potential jumbo bond in the worksFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeVerizon Communications Inc. led a charge by issuers with a three-part offering, following its hefty $25 billion sale in the U.S. last week. It also announced an Australian deal.The European transaction was one of 10 in the market, including sales by insurer Hannover Rueck SE and Barclays Plc of so-called Tier 2 debt that takes losses before senior debt when a financial firm runs into troubleThere were several issuers hiring banks ahead of likely bond sales, including Medical Properties Plus Inc. which is readying a sterling deal, and Simon Property Group which will issue in eurosCVC-owned retailer Douglas GmbH is seeking to refinance bonds and loans with new debt supported by a 220 million-euro equity injectionAsiaChina’s Fujian Yango Group was the only borrower offering dollar bonds Monday after issuance in Asia picked up last week.Yield premiums on Asia ex-Japan investment-grade dollar bonds and the cost to insure them against default rose in early trading Monday after U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday. This week’s Fed’s policy meeting is a key market focusSpreads on the region’s high-grade dollar notes widened about 2bps, according to credit traders, as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury remained around a 1-year highYield premiums on Xiaomi’s dollar bonds were indicated 2-3bps tighter, credit traders said, after a U.S. court blocked a government investment ban on the firm(Updates with more detail on bridge loan in 13th paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the attribution in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ackman Has Given Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang After Early Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap

    World stock markets rose on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week. Wall Street's main indexes rallied in late afternoon trade after the benchmark S&P 500 closed at another record high, while European shares were flat after rising to pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio Says It’s Time to Buy Stuff Amid ‘Stupid’ Bond Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio has long been known for his disdain of holding cash amid rising money printing and inflation, but the billionaire investor now says bonds may be a bad bet as well -- or any-U.S. dollar denominated asset for that matter. “The economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid,” he said Monday in a post on LinkedIn. “Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”Dalio thinks it may even be a good time to borrow cash to buy higher-returning non-debt investment assets in a new paradigm he said could be characterized by “shocking” tax increases and prohibitions against capital movements. With rising amounts of government debt and “classic bubble dynamics” among many different asset classes, Dalio recommends a “well-diversified” portfolio of non-debt and non-dollar assets.“I also believe that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian (including Chinese) emerging countries’ markets,” he wrote, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Other Key Quotes:“I believe cash is and will continue to be trash (i.e., have returns that are significantly negative relative to inflation) so it pays to a) borrow cash rather than to hold it as an asset and b) buy higher-returning, non-debt investment assets.”“There’s just so much money injected into the markets and the economy that the markets are like a casino with people playing with funny money.”“If history and logic are to be a guide, policy makers who are short of money will raise taxes and won’t like these capital movements out of debt assets and into other storehold of wealth assets and other tax domains so they could very well impose prohibitions against capital movements to other assets (e.g., gold, Bitcoin, etc.) and other locations. These tax changes could be more shocking than expected.”“The United States could become perceived as a place that is inhospitable to capitalism and capitalists.”“Because of limitations of how low interest rates can go, bond prices are close to their upper limits in price, which makes being short them a relatively low-risk bet.”“Watch central bankers’ actions—i.e., see if they increase their bond buying when interest rates are rising led by long-term interest rates and when the markets and economy are strong—because that action would signal that they are experiencing supply/demand problems.”“Also, watch the rates of change in the injections of these stimulants in relation to the effects they are having on the economy’s vigor because the more stimulants that are being applied per unit of growth, the less effective they are and the more serious the situation is.”Read More: Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory; Ray Dalio Sees ‘Flood of Money’ With Soaring Asset PricesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage His Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain.Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020.Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch Ratings. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Stock Fell So Much It Had to be Halted. That Didn’t Stop the Selloff.

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (ticker: GME) this month have surged back near their late January levels this month. At the close, GameStop stock was down 17% to $220.13. The company said last week that (CHWY) (CHWY) co-founder and former Chewy executive were joined by Kurt Wolf, managing member and chief investment officer of activist investor Hestia Capital Management, on a new board committee aimed at transforming GameStop into a technology business.

  • U.S. Banks Will Turn Last Year’s Fear Into This Year’s Profits

    In the coming months, banks are expected to free up tens of billions of dollars in reserves they set aside to cover soured loans—losses that still haven’t materialized a year into the pandemic.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • Will there be a fourth stimulus check, after the current third round?

    Some lawmakers are already pressing President Joe Biden to give you more relief money.

  • Diginex Anticipating Bitcoin Rise to $175K by End of 2021: CEO

    "Things are going to get a lot more heated from here," said Richard Byworth.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • AMC’s Chinese Owner Gives Up Control Over World’s Largest Cinema Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co., the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has given up its majority control over AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. after the world’s largest cinema chain reported a record loss of $4.6 billion for 2020 amid repeated warnings of insolvency.Wanda, which bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, cut its stake and voting power in the company to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report. The group continues to be AMC’s largest shareholder, the cinema chain’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in an earnings call. As of October, Wanda had held 37.7% of the Leawood, Kansas-based company and 64.5% of its voting power.Wanda’s dwindling holdings in AMC marks further contraction of the group’s operations outside of China after it sold its last overseas real estate project in Chicago last year. The company, spanning malls, films, sports and theme parks, was among Chinese conglomerates that accumulated some of the world’s largest debts after paying top prices for overseas trophy assets. The conglomerate has been slimming down aggressively since 2017 to pare debt.“With no controlling shareholder in place, now, AMC will be governed, just as most other publicly traded companies, with a wide array of shareholders,” Aron said during the call.The core businesses of Wanda have been hit by lockdowns and other pandemic-induced restrictions. AMC racked up the record loss after theater attendance plummeted over 90%. The cinema chain has raised more than $1 billion since December to keep itself afloat and has cut all non-essential spending.Wanda cut its stake in AMC to 23.1% by the end of December, with a voting power of 47.4%. In February, the group converted all outstanding Class B common stock to Class A common stock, resulting in further downsizing of its holdings, according to the annual report.The group may still have significant influence over AMC’s management because it sill has two board seats, according to the statement and Aron.AMC’s stock has surged more than fivefold this year to $11.16, fueled by an investment frenzy led by Reddit users.At the height of its overseas expansion, Wanda bought landmark assets including Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and luxury real estates in Beverly Hills and London. Most of these assets have been disposed of. Last year, Wanda also sold its Ironman triathlon business for $730 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.