Gun Maker Donates 55 Rifles for 4-Year-Old Girl's Kidney Cancer Treatments

Funds Raised Expected to Exceed $32,000

RICE LAKE, Wis., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lever action firearm manufacturer, Henry Repeating Arms, is donating a custom series of 55 "Miss Milah's Miracle" edition rifles to raise funds for four-year-old Milah Schevenius of Decatur, Indiana. Milah was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms' tumor at just 3-year-old, a rare occurrence affecting less than 10% of all children's kidney cancer cases. All proceeds of the fundraising campaign will be presented to the Schevenius family to assist with the associated healthcare costs of Milah's treatments.

Four-year-old Milah Schevenius (middle) with her family. Image courtesy of Cowbell Photography by Macy Baker.

In 2021, Milah underwent surgery to remove the affected kidneys, leaving her with less than half of her right kidney and no left kidney. A follow-up surgery was performed in December 2021, after a legion was found on her remaining partial kidney. Additionally, Milah is going through 42 weeks of chemo with radiation treatments at a children's hospital in Indiana. She loves to color, play with her dolls, have tea parties, and spend time with her sisters. Milah wants to be a doctor when she grows up so that she can help kids going through what she is experiencing.

"Never judge a book by its cover, because this little girl is tough," says Ryan Knapp, Milah's grandfather. He continues, "She has been through more than anyone should in less than 4 years of life but does it with a smile and she does not quit."

Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms says, "To go through what Milah and her family are going through in the middle of a worldwide pandemic is almost incomprehensible." Imperato continues, "Milah's courage is nothing short of inspirational, and I hope these rifles or the money raised gives her a reason to gift her family with a smile and a big hug." Last year, Henry Repeating Arms raised over $75,000 for the families of two sick children with all rifles selling out within hours.

The Henry "Miss Milah's Miracle" .22 S/L/LR lever action rifle features genuine American walnut stocks with a colorful hand painted motif that incorporates elements of Milah's personality. A doctor's stethoscope, referring to Milah's adulthood ambitions, forms a heart shape and becomes intertwined with a bright orange ribbon that represents kidney cancer. Two crayons symbolize Milah's love of coloring and the labels bearing the words "Faith" and "Family" serve as tributes to what helps the Schevenius family through their journey. The rifles are fitted with a brushed silver receiver cover and barrel band, a 17" blued steel octagon barrel, adjustable sights, and a large loop lever. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut donated the artwork, engraving, and hand painting on each buttstock.

To learn more about the Miss Milah's Miracle fundraising campaign or purchase one of the limited-edition rifles, visit henryusa.com/missmilah. The auction for the first serial number in the series, "MISSMILAH01" is available on Gunbroker.com, item #925202160. The last rifle in the series, "MISSMILAH55" is also available at auction, item #925202458. Both online auctions close on March 9.

All firearm purchases must be ship to a federally licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

Henry Repeating Arms is donating 55 custom lever action rifles featuring artwork that is engraved and painted by hand.

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gun-maker-donates-55-rifles-for-4-year-old-girls-kidney-cancer-treatments-301489827.html

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms