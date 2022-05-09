Gunderson Dettmer Strengthens Antitrust Support with New Partner Gregory L. Kinzelman

Gunderson Dettmer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is pleased to announce that Greg Kinzelman has joined the firm as a Partner in the Corporate and Securities practice, where he will focus on antitrust support for M&A and financing transactions. He joins the firm from Schulte Roth & Zabel.



“Our team has had the pleasure to work with Greg for many years on a variety of antitrust, HSR and CFIUS compliance matters for both company and fund clients,” said David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer Managing Partner. “With our company clients remaining private longer, our fund clients investing in larger financing rounds and our handling of more cross-border activity, bringing Greg’s capabilities in-house was the right next step. Greg’s close integration with our deal teams will enable us to more seamlessly provide clients with the proactive antitrust and CFIUS counseling they need to meet their strategic objectives.”

Kinzelman advises on the antitrust regulatory issues related to domestic and cross-border M&A transactions. He also regularly supports venture and growth equity funds, venture-backed companies and public companies in connection with antitrust and Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR) compliance for financings and other complex transactions. With over 25 years as an antitrust attorney, as well as his experience as a litigator with the Federal Trade Commission, he brings a wealth of hands-on experience to clients in need of HSR pre-merger counseling and planning strategies for managing regulatory filings. Kinzelman also has significant experience successfully guiding investors, funds and companies on Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) compliance and through the CFIUS process.

“I am energized by the prospect of focusing solely on the companies and funds that drive the innovation economy, the kinds of clients Gunderson partners get to work with every day,” says Kinzelman. “Gunderson’s clients are innovators and I am excited to tap into that entrepreneurial spirit and build a practice here that will provide them with tremendous value.”

Kinzelman is a graduate of University of Virginia School of Law (J.D., 1994), University of Oxford (B.A., M.A., 1991) and the University of Notre Dame (B.A., 1989). After law school he served as a Trial Attorney for the Federal Trade Commission.

