Gundlach Likens Rising Debt to Shoppers Maxing Out Credit

(Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach sounded alarm bells on the growth of the U.S. national debt, calling it a “horrific situation.”

Gundlach warned that the national debt swelled in fiscal 2018. He likened it to every household in America maxing out three $5,000 credit cards. That ballooning debt could pose a greater threat to the economy than people realize: “Are we really growing at all, or is it just debt-based?” he asked.

The Los Angeles-based firm’s chief investment officer was speaking Tuesday on his annual “Just Markets” webcast. DoubleLine had an estimated $121 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31.

Other Key Takeaways

The government shutdown is adding to rising worries on top of wobbly stocks and concerns about the U.S.-China trade impasse.The money manager walked through recession indicators and noted that some are now flashing yellow, such as junk bond spreads, consumer expectations and homebuilder confidence.It’s a time to invest in emerging markets “relativistically,” Gundlach said. Emerging market stocks will beat the S&P 500 Index if the U.S. dollar weakens. He also spoke about Fed chairman Jerome Powell, calling his comments on Friday a capitulation: “He went from pragmatic Powell to Powell put and the markets have been throwing a party since then.” Gundlach reiterated that he sees Europe as a value trap. On Bitcoin, which he rightly predicted would fall last year, Gundlach said in this year’s presentation that the cryptocurrency’s price could easily make it to $5,000. But it’s “not for the faint of heart,” he said.When it comes to the bond market, Gundlach said it’s probably still in a long-term yield uptrend despite a recent rally. Investors should use the recent strength of junk bonds “as a gift, and get out of them,” focusing instead on companies with strong balance sheets this year. “That’s going to be the way to survive the zigzags in 2019.” For more on the webcast, see our TopLive blog here.

