U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.96
    -9.23 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,355.06
    -50.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,020.84
    -21.02 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.43
    -9.84 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.70
    -0.66 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1160
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,753.76
    -1,949.39 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.99
    -30.31 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Gundry MD™ Launches Active Advantage

·3 min read

Longevity + Energy Expert Dr. Steven Gundry Releases New Supplement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Advantage by Gundry MD is an energy enhancement blend designed to help promote physical and mental energy. The formulation works to support the body's natural production of mitochondria, while stimulating healthy ATP levels (the primary fuel source for your cells) to help maintain youthful energy, and a strong, healthy body. Dr. Gundry is a cardiothoracic surgeon, a pioneer in nutrition, and a four-time New York Times best-selling author. His work and research heavily focus on metabolic health and the best foods and supplements to support energy and vitality.

Gundry MD&#x002122; Launches Active Advantage
Gundry MD™ Launches Active Advantage

Gundry MD Active Advantage is a revolutionary antioxidant blend designed to help the body support energy levels, strength, and metabolism. The formula contains the powerful antioxidant Astaxanthin, which helps promote mitochondria production, ramping up energy levels, mental stamina and physical endurance. Fulvic Minerals and CoQ10 help support natural ATP levels and better digestion for metabolic support and better management of weight and unhealthy cravings. Tocotrienols, a vitamin E nutrient, help the body's natural ability to fight free radical damage that can cause rapid aging and energy depletionThe blend also contains other antioxidants, amino acids, polyphenols and more of science's most celebrated nutrients.

"Fatigue is not your fate," says Dr. Steven Gundry. "We are all designed to enjoy sustained energy, but we must support our metabolic health and ATP production. I created Active Advantage with this in mind, utilizing ingredients that help promote a full-body "power up" for renewed energy throughout your day, a more balanced mood, and greater fitness levels."

By helping "supercharge" your mitochondria, the cells that help generate energy production throughout your entire body, you can help fuel many areas of your health to enjoy reduced occasional brain fog and mental fatigue, clearer thinking and a faster metabolism. Active Advantage can also support the brain's ability to produce fresh BDNF, a vital protein that supports thinking, alertness, memory, mood and the ability to learn.

- 86% of Active Advantage trial users reported feeling sharper*
- 87% reported less occasional "brain fog"*
- 94% reported digesting their food better*
- 96% noticed more energy to get through the day and reported feeling better overall*

ABOUT DR. STEVEN GUNDRY MD
Dr. Steven Gundry MD is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a leading expert on lectin-free eating, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. He is the author of New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™, and The Plant Paradox Cookbook, and The Longevity Paradox, The Energy Paradox and upcoming in 2022, Unlocking the Keto Code. Also, he is the founder of Gundry MD, a line of wellness products, and host of The Dr. Gundry Podcast.

ABOUT GUNDRY MD
Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3, Energy Renew, and Total Restore.

*Results can and will vary. Trial users of Gundry MD Active Advantage reported results within the first 7 days of use, and even more dramatic results over time.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Reinbold
rebecca@stanton-company.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gundry-md-launches-active-advantage-301362993.html

SOURCE Gundry MD

Recommended Stories

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.

  • AbbVie Receives a Positive Reimbursement Recommendation from the Canadian Agencies for Drugs and Technology in Health (CADTH) pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review Expert Review Committee (pERC) for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in Combination with azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the CADTH pCODR Expert Review Committee (pERC) recommends that VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine should be reimbursed for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy, only if the conditions listed are met.3 AML is an aggressive and difficult-to-t

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Open-Minded? Buy This Game-Changing Psychedelics Stock Now

    In this vein, open-minded investors should definitely be watching the psychedelic therapy space very closely, because one of its leaders is on the cusp of something wonderful. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) will likely be the first healthcare company to bring a psychedelic therapy to market. While its business model relies on in-person clinical sessions that may be costly to administer, it's also one of the few psychedelics companies that has a plethora of opportunities to upsell patients on value-added services.

  • Early Sales of Biogen’s Alzheimer Drug Remain Unclear

    Insight into the state of the uptake is turning muddier after two analysts published back-to-back research notes painting different pictures of how early sales are progressing.

  • CTI BioPharma and DRI Healthcare Trust Announce up to $135 Million Debt and Royalty Transaction

    CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (CTI) and DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (DRI) today announced transactions totaling up to $135 million in funding for CTI, with $50 million in secured debt to be funded at closing and $60 million to purchase a tiered royalty on sales of pacrinitib upon product approval of pacrinitib by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The proceeds of the transactions will be used by CTI to fund the commercialization of pacritinib for the treatment

  • Why Shares of Option Care Health Are Popping Today

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was up more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday. Joining the index is a status symbol for up-and-coming companies and when a stock is added to the benchmark index, index funds and other investments tied to it automatically buy the stock. The healthcare company specializes in infusion therapy through the use of trained nurses who go to a patient's home to administer, through an IV, drugs for chemotherapy or to treat autoimmune disorders, congestive heart failure, and various blood disorders, among other conditions.

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • As Delta’s $200 staff surcharge shows, employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got

  • Florida woman pictured lying on floor waiting for Covid treatment speaks out about her ordeal

    ‘That was my last chance before someone possibly put me on a ventilator,’ said Covid patient Toma Dean

  • Warnings About the Sturgis Rally Have Come Tragically True

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn western South Dakota’s Meade County, more than one in three COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, and over the last three weeks, seven-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent. This exponential growth in cases is likely attributable to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated half a million visitors to Meade County and its environs from Aug. 6 through 15, potentially acting as a superspreader event

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.