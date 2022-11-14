U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.75
    -18.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,651.00
    -112.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,761.75
    -86.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.60
    -11.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    -0.79 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0299
    -0.0058 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.32
    +0.79 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0071 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3090
    +1.5540 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,727.75
    +193.24 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.35
    -6.78 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.34
    +29.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Gunshot Detection Market Size to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in acceptance of IoT and surge in cases of shooting which has resulted in the growing use of gunshot detection systems to boost the global gunshot detection market trends. However, the travel ban halted all deployment and project management activities during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns. This, in turn, hindered the growth of the global market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gunshot detection market size generated $0.58 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2468

Gunshot Detection Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$0.58 billion

Market Size in 2031

$1.2 billion

CAGR

7.9%

No. of Pages in Report

313

Segments Covered

Product, Application, Installation, System, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in acceptance of IoT and surge in cases of shooting has resulted in the growing use of gunshot detection systems.

Surge in use of gunshot detection systems.

Opportunities

Rise in acceptance of wearable gunshot detection devices in North America.

 

Need for security in new smart cities.

Restraints

Huge costs related to gunshot detection.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global gunshot detection market, owing to lockdown in key countries such as the U.S. impacting defence sector leading to a halt in production and delay in product shipments.

  • However, the travel ban halted all deployment and project management activities during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns. This, in turn, hindered the growth of the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global gunshot detection market based on product, application, installation, system, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the indoor segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global gunshot detection market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the outdoor segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2468

On the basis of application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global gunshot detection market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the homeland segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

In terms of installation, the fixed system segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global gunshot detection market share and expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the portable system segment is expected to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue and cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on system, the standalone segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to three-fourths of the global gunshot detection market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the integrated system segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global gunshot detection market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global gunshot detection market report include 3xLOGIC, Inc., Alarm Systems, Inc., AmberBox, Inc., Databuoy Corporation, Information System Technologies Inc., QinetiQ Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safe Zone Technologies, Inc., Shooter Detection Systems, and ShotSpotter Inc.

Procure The Research Report - http://bit.ly/3URtrEj

The report analyzes these key players in the global gunshot detection market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

North America Gunshot Detection Market Size to Reach $646 Million, at 9.1% CAGR During 2022-2031

Service Handgun Market Size Research Report 2022-2030

Shooting and Gun Accessories Market Size Research Report 2022-2030

Shotgun Shell Market Size Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com


Recommended Stories

  • Insiders who bought Anpario plc (LON:ANP) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits UK£103m

    Anpario plc ( LON:ANP ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock...

  • Asia's coal phase-out must be gradual, says Mitsubishi Heavy head

    Asia must phase out coal power gradually while still making use of existing infrastructure to make the shift to a carbon-neutral society less disruptive, Seiji Izumisawa, president of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, told Reuters on Monday. Efforts to stave off disastrous climate change by a shift to renewable energy have been hampered by a global energy crisis and soaring fuel prices, as Russia sharply cut natural gas deliveries to Europe following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Business leaders and policymakers of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies are converging on a view that relying solely on renewable energy may not work, Izumisawa said in an interview.

  • G-20 Latest: Biden and Xi Meeting Gets Underway in Bali

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have started their meeting at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, marking the first in-person conversation between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Tr

  • ‘What. H.’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • FTX bankruptcy is ‘somebody running a company that’s just dumb-as-f—ing greedy,’ says Mark Cuban

    Billionaire Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban recently offered his perspective on the recent implosion of crypto platform FTX.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Apple, Intel, and 2 More Big Stocks

    Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed the third-quarter moves in a filing with the SEC.

  • Fed’s Waller says market has overreacted to consumer inflation data: ‘We’ve got a long, long way to go’

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday that financial markets seem to have overreacted to the softer-than-expected October consumer price inflation data.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • Stocks Poised to Drop on Monday

    The Census Bureau releases its October retail sales report on Wednesday, and the Conference Board releases its October Leading Economic Index on Friday.

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • 3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now

    After years of rockstar-like performance, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) finally came crashing back to Earth in 2022. During the first week of October, AMD released partial third-quarter results that were significantly below its earlier guidance, delivering another blow to its stock price.

  • Bearish Bets: A Chip Giant and 2 Other Stocks You Should Think About Shorting

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bahamas Regulators Interview FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Say They Didn't Authorize Prioritizing Local Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by police and regulators in the Bahamas. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX’s move to allow withdrawals for residents in the Bahamas was questioned by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). However, the commission said in a statement that it hadn’t “directed, authorized or suggested” the prioritization of local withdrawals by FTX Digital Markets Ltd. The SCB added that it "does not condone the preferential t

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Are the stars realigning? An unexpectedly good news in the October inflation print gave the markets a boost in the Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The S&P finished the week with a 6%, and moderated its year-to-date loss to 16%. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing alway

  • After Bitcoin's Worst Week in Five Months, Here's What Crypto Analysts Are Saying

    A roundup of commentary on how digital-asset market analysts see the next few months unfolding.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Easing Covid Curbs

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist

    My favorites are companies that pay high dividend yields that they've been able to grow steadily over time. Three ultra-high-yielders that I've been buying hand-over-fist this year are Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).