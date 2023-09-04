GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.02

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 on the 15th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.4% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of MYR0.02 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.